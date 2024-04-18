Taylor Swift's Collab with Post Malone Is The First Single (and Music Video!) for 'The Tortured Poets Department'

As we count down the hours until The Tortured Poets Department officially releases on streaming (regardless of yesterday's unverified leak), Taylor Swift is keeping the hype alive with the confirmation of her eleventh studio album's first single. She revealed on Instagram today that "Fortnight," her collaboration with Post Malone, is the first track to receive the full single treatment, including its own music video.

Per People, the "Fortnight" video will feature both Swift and Post, and will be released at 8 p.m. E.T. on Friday, April 19, the same day of The Tortured Poets Department's release.

The artwork for "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)." (Image credit: taylorswift/Instagram)

Swift wrote on Instagram ,“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight.”

"Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW," she added.

Taylor Swift performs on the "Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Fortnight" is Swift and Malone's first time working together, though the pair have been pals and admirers of each other's work since 2018. The "Circles" singer has even talked about their their hang outs in interviews, including a chat with Howard Stern in October 2023, where he called her, "genuinely one of the most kind and considerate and a fucking hell of a songwriter. Holy shit, amazing."

The rapper also briefly spoke on "Fortnight" in an interview last February with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, though he made sure not to drop any spoilers. “She hit me up and said, ‘Let’s do it.’ And I was like, hell yeah,” Malone said, before calling their studio session, "Amazing."