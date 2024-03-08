During one of her Eras Tour dates in Singapore, Taylor Swift skipped a lyric from "Fifteen" and had people talking.

This happened while the singer was performing a song mashup of the Fearless track with "You’re on Your Own Kid," meaning she skipped lyrics from both songs, as shown in a TikTok video.

That said, Ms. Swift rarely does anything by accident, and fans were quick to notice that she didn't sing the words: "In your life you’ll do things / Greater than dating the boy on the football team / I didn’t know it at fifteen."

While it feels almost ridiculous to point out that Swift has indeed done things greater than dating the boy on the football team (Hello?? TIME Person of the Year? Guinness World Record for highest-grossing tour ever?), I guess she didn't want her football-player boyfriend Travis Kelce to feel awkward about anything. So, fine. Nothing more to see here.

People on Twitter seem to agree with me, with one writing, "btw 'in your life you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team' is still true despite the fact that taylor is dating someone on a football team"

btw “in your life you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team” is still true despite the fact that taylor is dating someone on a football team 🥰March 7, 2024 See more

Others pointed out that the mashup is a significant one, because "You're on Your Own Kid" is the song that started the whole friendship bracelet craze in the first place, and Swift and Kelce's love story (IT'S A LOVE STORY BABY JUST SAY YES) is full of friendship bracelet moments.

BTW, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is reportedly on his way to support his superstar girlfriend in Singapore, if you needed further proof that their romance is better than ever.