Taylor Swift Smiles With Glee Singing About Someone "Who Might Actually Treat Me Well"

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is back, and with it come very important analyses of the popstar's every move on stage.

One of the latest tidbits for us to pick apart is Swift's body language as she sang a mashup of "loml" from TTPD and "White Horse" from Fearless on night two of her latest stop in Miami (Oct. 19). In footage captured by a fan, the singer can be seen grinning extra wide as she sings, "I'm gonna find someone some day who might actually treat me well."

Commenting on X, one person observed, "If her smile gets any bigger she wont be able to sing," and another said, "Singing a devastating piano mashup but still reminding us that she’s happier than ever"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for a date night. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"loml" is widely believed to be about the downfall of Swift's six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, although there's some debate as to whether it could be about her dalliance with Matty Healy instead.

Meanwhile, while "White Horse" was released 15 years before Swift began dating NFL pro Travis Kelce, fans have taken her smile on stage to mean she was thinking about her boyfriend while singing those lyrics.

Taylor Swift congratulates Travis Kelce while wearing a custom diamond friendship bracelet he had made for her. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the outside, it certainly seems as though Kelce treats her well. Not only are the two adorable together whenever they're spotted out and about, but the Chiefs tight end also makes a point to support Swift's career, showing up to as many Eras Tour dates as he can for example. He's also known to present his popstar girlfriend with all sorts of lavish gifts, such as a meaningul diamond friendship bracelet that reads "TNT."

Wove Made Custom Diamond Friendship Bracelet $5,680 at Wove Made

Swift's lyrics over the years have pointed to her past flames not always treating her well, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, and John Mayer, for instance. Obviously, Swifties the world over are just thrilled that she has found someone who's so lovely to her.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors