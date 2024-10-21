Taylor Swift Smiles With Glee Singing About Someone "Who Might Actually Treat Me Well"

Wonder who she was thinking of!

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Miami, FL - Night Two
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is back, and with it come very important analyses of the popstar's every move on stage.

One of the latest tidbits for us to pick apart is Swift's body language as she sang a mashup of "loml" from TTPD and "White Horse" from Fearless on night two of her latest stop in Miami (Oct. 19). In footage captured by a fan, the singer can be seen grinning extra wide as she sings, "I'm gonna find someone some day who might actually treat me well."

Commenting on X, one person observed, "If her smile gets any bigger she wont be able to sing," and another said, "Singing a devastating piano mashup but still reminding us that she’s happier than ever"

street style - taylor swift, travis kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for a date night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"loml" is widely believed to be about the downfall of Swift's six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, although there's some debate as to whether it could be about her dalliance with Matty Healy instead.

Meanwhile, while "White Horse" was released 15 years before Swift began dating NFL pro Travis Kelce, fans have taken her smile on stage to mean she was thinking about her boyfriend while singing those lyrics.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Taylor Swift congratulates Travis Kelce while wearing a custom diamond friendship bracelet he had made for her.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From the outside, it certainly seems as though Kelce treats her well. Not only are the two adorable together whenever they're spotted out and about, but the Chiefs tight end also makes a point to support Swift's career, showing up to as many Eras Tour dates as he can for example. He's also known to present his popstar girlfriend with all sorts of lavish gifts, such as a meaningul diamond friendship bracelet that reads "TNT."

Wove Made Custom Diamond Friendship Bracelet
Wove Made Custom Diamond Friendship Bracelet

Swift's lyrics over the years have pointed to her past flames not always treating her well, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, and John Mayer, for instance. Obviously, Swifties the world over are just thrilled that she has found someone who's so lovely to her.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen at the Men's Final between Fritz and Sinner at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on September 08, 2024 in New York City.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen at the U.S. Open in September 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸