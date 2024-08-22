Taylor Swift Wears "TNT" Bracelet From Travis Kelce in New Music Video

Taylor Swift paid a sweet tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce in the music video for "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

The singer released the music video for the song, from The Tortured Poets Department, on Aug. 20, and fans immediately noticed a bunch of interesting tidbits.

In the video, Swift shows us behind the scenes of the Eras Tour, rehearsing, getting hyped up with her crew, entering the stage, etc., etc.

As she's rehearsing, she can be seen wearing a gorgeous gift from Kelce, a diamond friendship bracelet he gave her with the letters "TNT" on it, thereby showcasing her love for him—and that a piece of him is with her even when she's working.

Taylor Swift - I Can Do It With A Broken Heart (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Though we don't know this for sure, it's thought that "TNT" stands for Taylor N Travis, and the singer publicly debuted the jewel in January, when she was spotted wearing it while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Ravens.

The bracelet comes from the brand Wove Made and was designed by Michelle Wie West.

Simone Kendle, CEO of Wove Made spoke about the custom bracelets they created for Kelce—who has a matching, though chunkier, bracelet of his own—at the time. She told People, "A lot of us [in the team] are Swifties (especially since she’s from Pennsylvania, where Wove is based) and the idea of having Taylor wearing one of our pieces was really exciting since we knew that it would bring major exposure to our brand."

Also of significance, Swift confirmed once and for all the fan theory that she enters the stage in a cleaning cart, including footage of the slightly hilarious stunt she pulls in the music video.

Swift and Kelce have been apart for a few weeks now since the tight end had to fly back to the States for football training camp, but since the popstar has now closed out the European leg of her Eras Tour, their reunion should be imminent. Hurrah!