Taylor Swift Wears "TNT" Bracelet From Travis Kelce in New Music Video
Crying.
Taylor Swift paid a sweet tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce in the music video for "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
The singer released the music video for the song, from The Tortured Poets Department, on Aug. 20, and fans immediately noticed a bunch of interesting tidbits.
In the video, Swift shows us behind the scenes of the Eras Tour, rehearsing, getting hyped up with her crew, entering the stage, etc., etc.
As she's rehearsing, she can be seen wearing a gorgeous gift from Kelce, a diamond friendship bracelet he gave her with the letters "TNT" on it, thereby showcasing her love for him—and that a piece of him is with her even when she's working.
Though we don't know this for sure, it's thought that "TNT" stands for Taylor N Travis, and the singer publicly debuted the jewel in January, when she was spotted wearing it while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Ravens.
The bracelet comes from the brand Wove Made and was designed by Michelle Wie West.
Simone Kendle, CEO of Wove Made spoke about the custom bracelets they created for Kelce—who has a matching, though chunkier, bracelet of his own—at the time. She told People, "A lot of us [in the team] are Swifties (especially since she’s from Pennsylvania, where Wove is based) and the idea of having Taylor wearing one of our pieces was really exciting since we knew that it would bring major exposure to our brand."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Also of significance, Swift confirmed once and for all the fan theory that she enters the stage in a cleaning cart, including footage of the slightly hilarious stunt she pulls in the music video.
Swift and Kelce have been apart for a few weeks now since the tight end had to fly back to the States for football training camp, but since the popstar has now closed out the European leg of her Eras Tour, their reunion should be imminent. Hurrah!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Mindy Kaling Tells Ben Affleck to "Hang In There" on Stage at the DNC Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce
She was paying tribute to her home state of Massachusetts.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Vienna Eras Tour Cancelations Following Terror Plot, Explains Why She Didn't Address It Before
Her team and fans' safety was primordial.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William “Takes Offense” When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Call His Wife “Kate,” Source Claims
"It’s a fairly simple wish to respect."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Vienna Eras Tour Cancelations Following Terror Plot, Explains Why She Didn't Address It Before
Her team and fans' safety was primordial.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
King Charles Shares Rare Health Update During Southport Visit
The monarch made the brief revelation to a member of the public.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Meets Young Girls Affected by Deadly Southport Stabbing Backstage in London
The girls' mom thanked Swift on TikTok.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Why Taylor Swift Fans Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming
The wait is too much!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Love Is "Unlike Anything They've Experienced Before," Source Claims
It's a love story, baby just say yes!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift "Got" Travis Kelce to "Grow His Hair Out" at Last
The QB had been trying to convince Kelce for ages.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Blake Lively Jokingly Asks Her Costar If He'd Introduce Her to Taylor Swift, Her Bestie
I don't know, I hear Miss Swift is pretty booked up...
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Charlotte Knows She's "Lucky" as a Young Royal
"It’s clear Charlotte feels so proud to be Kate’s daughter."
By Amy Mackelden Published