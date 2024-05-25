Taylor Swift Speaks Portuguese on Stage, Asks Security to Help a Fan

Taylor Swift flexed her linguistic muscles while on stage in Portugal after noticing a fan in the crowd needed aid.

On Friday, May 24, while performing her history-making "Eras Tour" in Lisbon, Portugal, The Tortured Poets Department singer stopped in the middle of performing her new song "The Smallest Man in the World" to ask security to help a fan in need.

"Ayuda por favor," Swift said in Portuguese, which translates to "help please" in English. She then pointed to an area in the crowd, according to a video clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by The Hollywood Reporter.

Swift again asked for help in Portuguese while performing "Champagne Problems" as she played the piano, according to another video posted on X by a fan account.

It is unclear what was going on in the crowd or why concert-goers needed assistance.

Swift didn't just speak Portuguese when asking security to aid her fans—she also evoked the country's native language to express her appreciation to those in attendance.

“Muito obrigada,” she said on stage, addressing her fans as she placed her hand on her heart, according to yet another video posted by The Hollywood Reporter on X.

For the uninitiated, "muito obrigada" means “thank you very much" in English. After Swift thanked the crowd in Portuguese, her fans erupted in applause and loud cheers, the video showed. Swift then fanned herself before speaking to her fans in English.

“Oh, Lisbon you … you’re making me feel amazing right now!” she said.

The concert marks a return to the country for Swift, who was first scheduled to perform in Portugal at the Alive festival in July 2020 before it was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to practicing her Portuguese, Swift has been showing off her updated costume rotation during her latest leg of the "Eras Tour."