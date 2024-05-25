Taylor Swift Speaks Portuguese on Stage, Asks Security to Help a Fan

Taylor Swift flexed her linguistic muscles while on stage in Portugal after noticing a fan in the crowd needed aid.
On Friday, May 24, while performing her history-making "Eras Tour" in Lisbon, Portugal, The Tortured Poets Department singer stopped in the middle of performing her new song "The Smallest Man in the World" to ask security to help a fan in need.
"Ayuda por favor," Swift said in Portuguese, which translates to "help please" in English. She then pointed to an area in the crowd, according to a video clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by The Hollywood Reporter.
Swift again asked for help in Portuguese while performing "Champagne Problems" as she played the piano, according to another video posted on X by a fan account.
It is unclear what was going on in the crowd or why concert-goers needed assistance.
A photo posted by taylorswift on
Swift didn't just speak Portuguese when asking security to aid her fans—she also evoked the country's native language to express her appreciation to those in attendance.
“Muito obrigada,” she said on stage, addressing her fans as she placed her hand on her heart, according to yet another video posted by The Hollywood Reporter on X.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
For the uninitiated, "muito obrigada" means “thank you very much" in English. After Swift thanked the crowd in Portuguese, her fans erupted in applause and loud cheers, the video showed. Swift then fanned herself before speaking to her fans in English.
“Oh, Lisbon you … you’re making me feel amazing right now!” she said.
The concert marks a return to the country for Swift, who was first scheduled to perform in Portugal at the Alive festival in July 2020 before it was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to practicing her Portuguese, Swift has been showing off her updated costume rotation during her latest leg of the "Eras Tour."
In a recent interview, designer Christian Louboutin told Vogue he has created more than 250 custom shoes for Swift—60 of which were created specifically for the European leg of the tour, which kicked off in Paris, France, earlier this month.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality and mental health, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find both her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
King Charles and Prince William Cancel All Their Public-Facing Royal Engagements This Week
The change in schedule comes shortly after news broke that Kate Middleton will remain out of the spotlight as she spends time with her "birth family."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Shares Not-So-Subtle Message After Facing Questions About Her Marriage
"Just a little friendly reminder."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Angelina Jolie Doesn't Run Errands in Typical Errand-Running Clothes
The director and activist takes a much more elevated approach.
By Halie LeSavage Published