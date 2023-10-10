Taylor Swift Didn't Celebrate Travis Kelce's Birthday With Him

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Did he watch the front door all night, willing her to come?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance has only seemed to ramp up in recent weeks, but the singer apparently skipped the NFL pro's 34th birthday celebrations—leading to much speculation about their relationship status.

Kelce turned 34 on Oct. 5, and had a pretty subdued program of celebrations for himself.

First, he was spotted hanging out in a stadium parking lot (???) in Kansas City with friends, where they apparently chatted for about an hour in his car, per Page Six.

He was also photographed that day looking a little sad, though this was on his way out of a convenience store, so I can understand why he didn't look totally elated by the experience.

That night, Entertainment Tonight reports, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end enjoyed a celebratory dinner at local steakhouse Golden Ox, where an eyewitness saw him with one of his agents and two of his teammates.

"They all had a good time and enjoyed themselves," the source said, sharing that the group ordered a few drinks and stayed from 8:30 p.m. to close.

Then, on Oct. 8, Swift also skipped Kelce's game against the Minnesota Vikings, after she attended two of his games in a row—on Sept. 24 and Oct. 2.

Just last week, a source told Us Weekly, "Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot."

So are Swift and Kelce still dating? Were they ever? More as we have it.