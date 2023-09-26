Travis Kelce Rented Out an Entire Restaurant for Taylor Swift and His Team Post-Football Game

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce seem to be dating, though neither has officially confirmed their relationship.

The latest development for the budding romance is that, apparently, after Swift attended Kelce's game on Sunday with his actual mother, the football pro rented out an entire Kansas City restaurant to celebrate with Swift, his family, and his fellow team members.

The group headed over to Prime Social Rooftop, where the staff had informed diners that they had an exceptional close time of 8 p.m. that night, though they remained vague about the reasons for this.

"Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. "Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

A diner who was told they needed to leave at 8 told the publication, "So we went to Prime Social Rooftop for my friend's 22nd birthday. They informed us before we left that they had a 'hard close' at 8 p.m. and of course, seeing that Taylor was at the Chiefs game, we were already joking that she was going to be there."

The staff reportedly gave the diners to-go boxes, and offered them complimentary drinks at their nearby sister restaurant. They didn't answer any questions about what was happening outright, but apparently promised to pass on messages to Swift were she among the expected party.

Obviously, it's within the realm of possibility that Swift and Kelce could just be good friends, but given what the pro athlete has said in recent weeks, it makes sense that people would believe otherwise.

"Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert," a source told ET.

"Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that's not going to stop them from enjoying life when it's the right moment."

Rumors of a Kelce/Swift romance have been swirling for a couple of weeks, after the sportsman admitted to trying to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it after one of her tour dates, and his brother Jason Kelce added fuel to the fire by joking that the two were "100%" dating.

Swift's fangirling at the Chiefs game and after-party attendance are doing nothing to quell the rumors.