Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going strong, it seems.

The Midnights singer and NFL pro have been sparking dating rumors for the past few weeks, and after Swift attended two Kansas City Chiefs games in a row (vs. Bears on Sept. 24, and vs. Jets on Oct. 1), we seem to get a LOT of ~Swelce~ updates from Sunday onwards each week.

Today is no different, except the popstar was a no-show at Kelce's Chiefs game against the Minnesota Vikings yesterday (Oct. 8).

This has a few implications for sports fans—who are something of a superstitious breed (relatable). Since Swift was present at two games where the Chiefs won against their opponent, there could have been a certain amount of nervousness as to the outcome of yesterday's event.

Thankfully for Swift—who likely can't make it to every single one of the team's games because she's, like, busy—the Chiefs still beat the Vikings 27-20.

However, there was a nail-biting moment when Kelce, a tight end, suffered a no-contact injury, per Entertainment Tonight. But although he had to leave the pitch and receive medical attention, he was eventually able to return to the game, and ended up scoring a touchdown, too. All's well that ends well! (Insert "All Too Well" pun that I'm too lazy to come up with here.)

As for Traylor's (couple name currently at workshop stage) relationship, one source told Us Weekly that the two "talk every day." They added, "Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot."

You may have noticed that Swift's public appearances at Kelce's games are kind of off-brand for her, a celeb who has historically liked to fly under the radar wherever possible. Well, Us Weekly had a source speak to that, too. "Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore," they said. "She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life." Absolutely loving this for her.