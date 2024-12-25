Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Giving Gifts to Chiefs Players This Christmas

Leave it to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to bring some Christmas cheer to his fellow Kansas City Chiefs players and their families.

The singer and her boyfriend seem to be spreading their love of the holiday season with special gifts for his teammates and their loved ones, as defensive tackle Chris Jones' longtime girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby shared on her Instagram Stories.

"So blessed & grateful this Holiday season," Weathersby wrote, "Thank yoouuu, Tay Tay!! ❤️❤️"

🎄| Taylor and Travis seem to have gifted friends and team mates special presents this year!"Merry Christmas She She and Chris!- Travis and Taylor”Via Sheawna.kiara on IG pic.twitter.com/y98HGCJvxIDecember 25, 2024

Weathersby—or She She as she is called by her friends and family—shared a Boomeranged image, featuring four separate gifts (including something from Louis Vuitton) with a tag that reads "Merry Christmas She She and Chris! - Travis and Taylor" written in Swift's handwriting.

If only she did an unboxing for us to see what it was that they all got!

And while the singer did not show up to Kelce's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers—leaving us to wonder how her look would have rank against her other game day fits—that doesn't mean she won't have more surprises (and outfits) up her sleeve this Christmas.

After all, Swift did grow up on a Christmas Tree farm, so celebrating the holiday is practically in her blood. She's also famous for her "Swiftmas" surprises—gifting fans of hers throughout the years with a whole host of special presents.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This year a young fan named Naya whom she visited at Children's Mercy Hospital was the lucky recipient of a Miu Miu tartan set after she made Swift's day calling her outfit "tea."

As for Tay and Trav's holiday plans, we know the duo spent Thanksgiving together, with both of their families coming together for the first time in their relationship. Sources close to the couple told Us Weekly that the two superstars are hoping to keep things "low-key and restful" after a wild and busy few years, what with Swift's Eras Tour and Kelce's Super Bowl-winning run on the Chiefs.

Here's hoping the duo have a very normal, uneventful Christmas.