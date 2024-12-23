Taylor Swift Sent the Girl in the Hospital Who Called Her Outfit “Tea” the $4500 Miu Miu Outfit She Was Wearing When They Met

When it comes to gift-giving, few do it better than Taylor Swift. The "Fortnight" singer is famous for giving thoughtful gifts not just to her friends and family, but to her fans as well. In fact, Swifties coined the term "Swiftmas" back in 2014, when the singer decided to surprise 32 of her biggest Tumblr fans with packages of gifts, just because she felt like it.

This year, Swiftmas came a little early for a Swiftie whose interaction with the pop star went viral earlier this month. On December 12, Swift visited Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where she met a teen patient named Naya, who made a big impression on the singer when she immediately complimented her, calling her outfit "tea."

In a clip of the meeting that went viral on TikTok, Swift thanked Naya for the compliment while signing a copy of her Eras Tour book for the teen.

"Yes, everything about it. Your hair!" Naya said, doubling down on the original praise and prompting Swift to smile and reply, "You made my day with that."

During their initial meeting, Naya asked Swift where she got the outfit in question—a matching tartan Miu Miu set—but Swift avoided giving her an answer because, as she explained in a note with her Swiftmas gift to Naya, "she had a plan."

That plan, it turns out, was to buy Naya the exact Miu Miu set—which cost $4,500 total—as a surprise gift.

“When you asked where I got it, I purposely didn’t tell you because I had a plan :)," Swift explained in a handwritten note she included with the package. "Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Ha.…Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor ❤️.”

Luckily, someone had the foresight to record a video Naya as she opened the gift, capturing her predictably ecstatic reaction to the present for posterity (and our collective viral viewing pleasure).

“She is soo amazing im soo blessed🥺, i love you Tay Swizzle you’re literally the Best💗💗," Naya captioned the video, which shows her unboxing the gifts and repeatedly reacting with pure joy.

Swift's visit to the children's hospital made a big impression, even in the moments that didn't go as viral as Naya's.

"Children's Mercy Hospital does their best to nurse seriously ill children, comfort family and bring a little joy when they can. Today did not disappoint! Thank you Taylor Swift for bringing some joy to Rylie today!!" a woman named Anita Belt shared on Facebook, along with pictures of Swift's meeting with another patient, Riley. "One of the nurses said Travis Kelce was in the building as well, but didn't stop in his room. Great way to bring a smile and make a memory!"

Merry Swiftmas, everyone!