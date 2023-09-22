Jason Kelce Jokes Taylor Swift and His Brother Travis Are "100%" Dating, Sends Internet Into a Frenzy

He WAS joking.

Taylor Swift in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

ICYMI, Taylor Swift's latest rumored beau is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (for the sportily disinclined like myself, that is football).

Since nobody who's actually involved in said alleged romance has said anything concrete about it, Swifties across the land are hanging onto every little piece of information they can get which might confirm or deny the relationship—including gleaning tidbits from Travis' football-playing older brother Jason, of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Poor Jason went on a radio sports show this week—presumably to chat sports—only to be asked about his brother's love life, specifically whether he was dating the "Cruel Summer" singer.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know about what's happening in Travis' love life," Jason said on the WIP Morning Show. "I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world, but having said that, man, I think it's doing great, and I think it's all 100% true."

This tidbit sent the internet into a frenzy, but they apparently didn't hear what Jason said next, which was, "no, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening" (via People). Sorry.

See more

Rumors began when a source told The Messenger, "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

And this report didn't come out of nowhere, either: Travis himself admitted to trying to give Swift his number when he attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City, which he had beaded onto a friendship bracelet (kind of adorable???).

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis said on the New Heights podcast.

"She doesn't meet anybody—or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show."

Since then, the NFL pro told a reporter, "I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that. And I’m not gonna give you anything."

Why, Travis, why?!

Topics
Taylor Swift
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸