Taylor Swift Takes Travis Kelce to Electric Lady Studios in a Cut-Out Zimmermann Dress
The pair brought wedding date style to the singer's favorite recording spot.
Taylor Swift is back at Electric Lady Studios. A few things we know for sure: First, it's not for recording new music, but to attend the wedding of model Karen Elson and studio owner Lee Foster. Second, Swift's cut-out dress looks ready for a cameo on one of New York Fashion Week's Spring 2025 runways.
Holding hands with boyfriend Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift stopped by her favorite Manhattan recording spot on Saturday, Sept. 7 in a dreamy cut-out dress by Australian label Zimmermann. While she and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer went the fall route for her Sept. 6 date, with classic knee-high boots and oversize blazers, her wedding guest dress seemed fit for a spring garden party. The piece, which retails for $795 at Saks Fifth Avenue and Net-a-Porter, features a scalloped neckline and painterly florals in asymmetric bunches along the skirt.
Swift's accessories also gave off Bridgerton promenade energy. She carried a drawstring bag by Vivienne Westwood, one of the designers turning up most frequently in her 2024 wardrobe, that coordinated with the baby blue flowers on her dress. Dainty drop diamond earrings, white sandal heels by Christian Louboutin, and the return of her signature red lipstick completed the look.
Travis Kelce joined Swift for his first Electric Lady Studios visit (that the public knows of) looking the part of a high-profile wedding date. He wore a black Vivienne Westwood button-down top and trousers, plus a pair of coordinating loafers. The couple who dresses together, stays together.
These outfits were a night-and-day shift from their date 'fits the previous evening, as well as the bombshell Versace denim corset Swift wore to the Chiefs game on Sept. 5. And of course they were: The pair was attending a wedding, after all. Swift's cut-out dress and Kelce's shirting look ready for a sail around Newport Harbor. The night before, they matched in moody black outfits with shades of gray thrown in for good measure.
Even if they weren't adhering to the bride and groom's dress code, the shift wouldn't be all that surprising. Swift's wardrobe contains multitudes even within the parameters of her self-defined album "eras" and the fashion corresponding with it. Take her Tortured Poets Department fashion for example: While the album's visuals are associated with corsetry, ruffles, and poet sleeves by Westwood, Elena Velez, and Celine (among others)—and she's worn both plaid skirt suiting and drop waist dresses channeling the album out and about—Swift has still worn a number of romantic outfits during her downtime. She hit the recording studio last summer in an eyelet lace look by Ralph Lauren, and spent her last independent Fourth of July before meeting Kelce in a celebrity-beloved Dôen sundress.
As far as her designer of choice goes, Zimmermann is a frequent player in celebrities' wardrobes regardless of the season or their current creative project. Jennifer Lopez's 55th birthday lunch outfit entailed a Zimmermann matching set; Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, and Katy Perry have also worn the label's floral linen dresses on several occasions.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Zimmermann has even played a special role in another of Swift's album cycles. The music video for evermore's "Willow" features Swift performing in a white Zimmermann dress. That piece is now on display at London's Victoria & Albert Museum.
Swift's cut-out Zimmermann dress probably isn't the sign of a new fashion chapter, but it is a perfect fashion farewell to summer 2024. Maybe this is a sign to avoid turning our closets over for fall just yet.
Shop Zimmermann Dresses Inspired by Taylor Swift
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Wants to Work With Taylor Swift "One Day"
"She's a tall girl. I love that. We would be so cute next to each other."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Katy Perry Shocks Orlando Bloom After Revealing Her Bangs Aren’t Real
“…but my love for you is!”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
New Monument Honoring Former Queen Elizabeth Will Be Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday
Royal fans will have to wait until 2026 to see the statue.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Taylor Swift Wears the Most Classic Fall Boots to a Surprise Brooklyn Date Night With Travis Kelce
The duo touched down in NYC for a Friday night dinner.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Sienna Miller's Dramatic Black Plunge Gown Wants to Know, "How Low Can You Go?"
Clavicle is the new side boob.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Mirrored Toronto International Film Festival Revenge Dress Is the Opposite of an LBD
It's mirrored, side-baring, and covered in bows.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Channels Her Inner Skater Girl in Baggy Jeans and the Vans Sneaker Trend
The actress spent the afternoon with her dad, Lenny, in a throwback shoe trend.
By India Roby Published
-
Demi Moore Reframes the Fall Suit Trend in a Button-Up Gown
Business on top, gala on the bottom.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Beyoncé’s 43rd Birthday Look Plays Off the “Rich Mom” Outfit She Wore a Month Before
She outfit repeated in a dreamy Pucci set.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Blake Lively Doubles Up on the Baggy Denim Trend for Fall
The actress says fall basics should be baggy and blue.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Kaia Gerber Revamps TikTok's White Skirt Outfit Formula With 2024's Hottest Sneakers
It isn't leaving her wardrobe rotation anytime soon.
By India Roby Published