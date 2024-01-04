A Swiftie Uncovered a Taylor Swift Interview From 2009 That Low-Key Predicts Her Travis Kelce Romance

Taylor Swift said it best herself: She's never beating the sorcery allegations.
For her most recently discovered trick, the superstar appears to have basically predicted her exact relationship with Travis Kelce—which started in the summer of 2023—circa 2009. Seriously, is there no limit to this woman's power?!
One Swiftie took to Twitter to share the cover of Glamour's August 2009 issue, which featured Swift, plus a passage from the corresponding interview. They wrote, "found this magazine with taylor on the cover from 2009 and this is what she said about being in a relationship back then omg some of it still applies"
The interview is also available online here, and it's pretty telling in terms of Swift's expectations for her romantic life.
Asked what a relationship might look like for her, she said, "It's always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I'll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me. It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!"
Somebody who's worth it? Say no more! I have one Kansas City Chiefs player in mind who has been known to fly to Argentina to support his popstar/legend girlfriend, so...
Asked if her partner would have to be as successful as she was at the time (which was very, but compared to her level of influence today.....), Swift answered, "I think it's more a question of confidence. I wouldn't want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control. It's really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I'd rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition."
Enter: a certain NFL tight end who made sure the whole world knew he was interested in her before they'd even met, and who planned the most lavish birthday party for her just months into their romance. Yep, it sure as heck seems like Taylor Swift manifested Travis Kelce.
