Taylor Swift is a sorceress—prove me wrong.

During a recent Eras Tour date in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the superstar was singing her song "Labyrinth" from Midnights, and more specifically the line "I thought the plane was goin' down / How'd you turn it right around?" when a plane literally flew over the audience at Estadio River Plate.

Sharing a video of the super cool moment on Twitter, the star wrote, "Never beating the sorcery allegations," a phrase which is based on a popular meme format as well as the many comments she fields about possibly performing witchcraft (both from fans and detractors), per Newsweek.

A fan account commented on the post, "When you masterminded a little too hard……"

Another added, "You somehow planned this"

And another said of Swift's fanbase, "and we’re never beating the cult allegations"

Buenos Aires was Swift's first stop on the international leg of her blockbusting tour, and she played three dates in the Argentinian capital. She will be moving on to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for three nights starting Nov. 17.

Just three dates into her international tour, the singer has already been making headlines for several reasons, including a happy one: the very public heating up of her new relationship with NFL pro Travis Kelce.

On night two, Kelce came to support his girlfriend, and after the show she ran and leapt into his arms, kissing him passionately on camera—which made viewers around the world feel slightly weak at the knees with cuteness.

That same night, she also changed the lyrics to one of her songs to reference Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Adorable.

