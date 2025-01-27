Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Have Rules for Restaurant Staff That Help Keep Their Date Nights Intimate

Maintaining any sense of privacy (and, by extension anything vaguely resembling normalcy) when you're one of the most famous couples on the planet takes work. Just ask Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who are A) definitely worthy of a spot on any list of "most famous couples on the planet" at the moment and B) apparently manage to go out on a lot more date nights in public places than you probably realized.

According to a new report from The U.S. Sun, the power couple achieves this impressive feat of existing in public without being mauled by fans thanks to a strict set of rules they ask staff at any restaurant they go to follow.

A source close to the couple told to the outlet that they regularly go out on date nights in Kansas City, where they've been spending a lot of time together during the football season and they have a tried and true protocol for keeping those intimate outings, well, actually intimate.

“Taylor’s security calls the restaurants beforehand to request a private room for the couple," the source explained. “They request workers not serving them in the private room to refrain from interacting with them or asking for photos to avoid drawing attention."

So, even though the task of "existing in public like a normal couple" is objectively daunting for people as famous as Swift and Kelce, the actual system for achieving it is pretty basic: Plan ahead and anticipate and diffuse predictable problems in advance. Seems simple enough.

According to Page Six, some of the couple's Kansas City date night dinner spots include Prime Social, Argentinian steakhouse Piropos, and pop-up holiday bar Miracle.

And, FWIW, the planning and strategizing is, as most people would probably guess on their own, largely because of the Taylor Swift factor. The U.S. Sun source even pointed out that, before he started dating the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer, Kelce was known to interact with fans when he was out and about in the area.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Before Travis began bringing Taylor to the Kansas City spots, he would socialize more with staff and guests of the restaurants," the source said.

But, like the staff at the Kansas City restaurants the couple go to, Kelce is clearly willing to make some adjustments in the name of his relationship with Swift.