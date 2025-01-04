Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had a “Romantic” but Low-Key New Year's Eve
It was *much* more chill than how they celebrated last NYE.
Even though they were spotted out on *several* date nights in New York City in the days leading up to New Year's, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly left NYC before it was time to ring in 2025.
According to Page Six, a source close to the power couple said "they flew back together to Kansas City on Monday" (as in December 30), explaining that spending New Year's Eve anywhere else would have been pretty much impossible since Kelce had football practice on December 30 and January 1.
“Travis also had a ‘New Heights’ podcast taping,” the source added of Kelce's many work-related commitments that dictated where he and Swift spent New Year's Eve.
Even though the couple opted for a low-key celebration back in the midwest, that doesn't mean it wasn't still a special night for Swift and Kelce.
“Taylor and Travis spent New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City and shared a kiss as soon as it hit midnight," the source said. "It was very romantic.”
Last year, Swift and Kelce also celebrated New Year's Eve in Kansas City—although in a much less low-key way.
Several pictures and videos of Swift and Kelce's 2023 NYE celebration were shared on social media, including footage of the couple ringing in 2024 by kissing at midnight.
Earlier this week, designer Sonique Saturday shared throwback pictures of her and Swift twinning in sparkly silver party dresses at the 2023 NYE bash.
Swift and Kelce's comparatively low-key 2024 NYE celebration reflects the overall shift toward simplicity insiders have been reporting about their relationship recently.
"Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years," a source recently told the Daily Mail,. "Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life."
These shifts in the couple's priorities reportedly include plans to make Nashville their home base and talks about starting a family and where they might settle down after Kelce retires from the NFL.
"He's not ready to retire, but if the Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Travis will be more prone to retire after his current contract that expires in 2027 and ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor anywhere she wants, which is leaning towards Nashville," the Daily Mail source said.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
