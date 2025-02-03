How Taylor Swift Gave a Secret Shoutout to Travis Kelce While Presenting at the 2025 Grammys

One of the highlights of the 2025 Grammy Awards happened when Beyoncé won Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter—as presented by Taylor Swift—but what viewers might have missed was the subtle shoutout Swift gave to boyfriend Travis Kelce in the moment.

The "Down Bad" singer—dressed in a bold red mini—took the stage to announce the 2025 Grammys winner in the country category as one of her songs played. But it wasn't just any hit; Swift walked out to "So High School," a song widely believed to have been inspired by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

X account Tayvis Nation pointed out the moment, sharing a video of the pop star walking out on stage to the song and writing, "out of all her songs she chose so high school to be the one she walked out to 🥹."

Swift presented Beyoncé with the Best Country Album award at the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift celebrated Kelce's win at the 2025 AFC Championship game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The song makes multiple references that seem to turn to Kelce (and even his dad, Ed Kelce), with one lyric reading, "I feel like laughing in the middle of practice/Do that impression you did of your dad again."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end even told People , "I might be a little biased to 'So High School,'" when asked about his favorite song on The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift, who was nominated for six Grammys this year, also might have been giving a nod to her boyfriend with her choice of outfit. The "22" singer paired her corseted Vivienne Westwood minidress with a body chain that draped down along her thigh, with the gemstone piece featuring a red "T" charm.

Her head-to-toe scarlet look also happened to be one of the colors of the Chiefs; a fitting tribute ahead of next weekend's Super Bowl.