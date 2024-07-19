Travis Kelce Films Taylor Swift Singing "So High School"—A Song That's Almost Certainly About Him
Golden retriever boyfriend reporting for duty.
Travis Kelce filmed Taylor Swift singing a song that's almost certainly about him.
While attending the Eras Tour in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on July 17, Kelce was spotted being the golden retriever boyfriend that he is and filming his Lover as she performed "So High School," from her album The Tortured Poets Department, which fans have unanimously agreed must be about the NFL pro.
According to Billboard, Kelce was spotted filming the song and, adorably, waving at Swift at the same time.
Some of the lyrics to the song go: "I feel so high school every time I look at you / I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you"
Not only have fans concluded the song is about him, but Kelce has fanned the rumor mill flames himself in that regard.
Asked in May what his favorite song off TTPD is, Kelce told People, "I might be a little biased to 'So High School.'" It's kind of like, unless he secretly helped her write it or something, there's only one reason why he would be biased. But who knows!
Anyway, Kelce has attended both of Swift's performances in Gelsenkirchen so far, and it's unlikely he'll be there at Friday's show, given that he's due back to Missouri on time for his first official training session of the season on Sunday.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
There, the tight end and his teammates will be staying in dorm rooms at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for a month, to get them nice and ready for another successful season (hopefully, I know we're superstitious around here).
It's been an eventful summer for Swelce so far, with the athlete attending many Eras Tour dates in Europe, and generally being a super supportive boyfriend. You love to see it.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
For Taylor Swift Fans, Travis Kelce Has Set "The Bar" by Attending the Eras Tour Days Before He Has to Be at Training Camp
Everyone deserves a boyfriend like Taylor's boyfriend.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
'Bad Lana' and the New Rules of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6, Explained
What if the purpose of Bad Lana is to show that Lana was evil this whole time?
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Think It's Hilarious Travis Kelce Will Stay in a Dorm Room for a Month at Training Camp
Also, they want to redecorate.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
For Taylor Swift Fans, Travis Kelce Has Set "The Bar" by Attending the Eras Tour Days Before He Has to Be at Training Camp
Everyone deserves a boyfriend like Taylor's boyfriend.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Think It's Hilarious Travis Kelce Will Stay in a Dorm Room for a Month at Training Camp
Also, they want to redecorate.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift's Latest Song Mashup Is Extremely Travis Kelce-Coded
Their life is a literal rom-com.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says Travis Kelce Can Be the "Waterboy" at Taylor Swift's Concerts
The tight end likes to lay a bit lower at the Eras Tour.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
People Can't Get Over the Protective Way Travis Kelce Held Taylor Swift on Triple Date Night
Aww!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ice Spice Blows Kisses to Audience Members Booing a Taylor Swift Song During Festival Performance
Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Declares This the Summer of Sabrina Carpenter as the "Espresso" Singer Sells Out Her Tour
Two queens!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Says He Turned Down This Netflix Reality Show to Focus on Other Projects: “I’m Way Over the Reality S—”
“I’d rather just play ball, man.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published