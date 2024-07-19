Travis Kelce Films Taylor Swift Singing "So High School"—A Song That's Almost Certainly About Him

Travis Kelce filmed Taylor Swift singing a song that's almost certainly about him.

While attending the Eras Tour in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on July 17, Kelce was spotted being the golden retriever boyfriend that he is and filming his Lover as she performed "So High School," from her album The Tortured Poets Department, which fans have unanimously agreed must be about the NFL pro.

According to Billboard, Kelce was spotted filming the song and, adorably, waving at Swift at the same time.

Some of the lyrics to the song go: "I feel so high school every time I look at you / I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you"

So High School - YouTube Watch On

Not only have fans concluded the song is about him, but Kelce has fanned the rumor mill flames himself in that regard.

Asked in May what his favorite song off TTPD is, Kelce told People, "I might be a little biased to 'So High School.'" It's kind of like, unless he secretly helped her write it or something, there's only one reason why he would be biased. But who knows!

Anyway, Kelce has attended both of Swift's performances in Gelsenkirchen so far, and it's unlikely he'll be there at Friday's show, given that he's due back to Missouri on time for his first official training session of the season on Sunday.

There, the tight end and his teammates will be staying in dorm rooms at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for a month, to get them nice and ready for another successful season (hopefully, I know we're superstitious around here).

It's been an eventful summer for Swelce so far, with the athlete attending many Eras Tour dates in Europe, and generally being a super supportive boyfriend. You love to see it.