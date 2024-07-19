Travis Kelce Films Taylor Swift Singing "So High School"—A Song That's Almost Certainly About Him

Golden retriever boyfriend reporting for duty.

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce (87) kisses girlfriend and singer Taylor Swift following victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas, NV.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
inNews

Travis Kelce filmed Taylor Swift singing a song that's almost certainly about him.

While attending the Eras Tour in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on July 17, Kelce was spotted being the golden retriever boyfriend that he is and filming his Lover as she performed "So High School," from her album The Tortured Poets Department, which fans have unanimously agreed must be about the NFL pro.

According to Billboard, Kelce was spotted filming the song and, adorably, waving at Swift at the same time.

Some of the lyrics to the song go: "I feel so high school every time I look at you / I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you"

So High School - YouTube So High School - YouTube
Watch On

Not only have fans concluded the song is about him, but Kelce has fanned the rumor mill flames himself in that regard.

Asked in May what his favorite song off TTPD is, Kelce told People, "I might be a little biased to 'So High School.'" It's kind of like, unless he secretly helped her write it or something, there's only one reason why he would be biased. But who knows!

Anyway, Kelce has attended both of Swift's performances in Gelsenkirchen so far, and it's unlikely he'll be there at Friday's show, given that he's due back to Missouri on time for his first official training session of the season on Sunday.

There, the tight end and his teammates will be staying in dorm rooms at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for a month, to get them nice and ready for another successful season (hopefully, I know we're superstitious around here).

It's been an eventful summer for Swelce so far, with the athlete attending many Eras Tour dates in Europe, and generally being a super supportive boyfriend. You love to see it.

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England.

Travis Kelce supported Taylor Swift on stage in London on June 23.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Topics
Travis Kelce Taylor Swift
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸