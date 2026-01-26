It's not totally unprecedented for Jennifer Lawrence to pack her It girl jeans for a flight from New York City to Paris for Haute Couture Week. But to wear them front-row with a tank top at Dior's Haute Couture show? That's a styling move hardly anyone saw coming.

January 26, the first day of Spring 2026's Haute Couture Week, set a high star-studded bar for the rest of the schedule. Lawrence joined fellow Dior ambassadors Rihanna, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Greta Lee at Jonathan Anderson's couture debut, though none dressed quite as casually as the Die, My Love star. Lawrence defied classic Couture Week dress codes in a white tank top and jeans, which could've been plucked straight from her NYC closet. Lawrence tapped into the wide-leg jeans trend with her "big goes with big" golden rule top of mind. Her low-rise pair mirrored the New Yorker's current light-wash streak back home. However, each hem stretched far beyond her pointy black pumps. Lawrence's winter jeans are rarely this long; they'd be soaked with slush after a single pap walk.

A fresh-off-the-runway, double-breasted coat fulfilled the other half of Lawrence's baggy-on-baggy set. You may recognize its plunging collar and fur-trimmed cuffs from the Dior Men Fall 2026 show, which Anderson presented five days ago. Each oversize shearling sleeve added movement to her otherwise understated, cool-toned chocolate coat.

On the catwalk, light-wash denim similar to Lawrence's peeked out beneath the calf-grazing jacket. Perhaps she sourced the week-old men's line for her bottoms, too. The model didn't carry a new Dior handbag; ruby red snakeskin loafers were enough of a statement piece. Lawrence, on the other hand, made the menswear more polished with the single-strap, Cigale purse, which Anderson named after his "all time favorite dress by Christian Dior."

Anderson introduced the Cigale's silky smooth leather, pasta-looking bow, and envelope-like closure during the Spring 2026 ready-to-wear show, while Lawrence sat in the front row. From the pale pink, burgundy, and black options, Lawrence chose the latter, most versatile shade. (Expect to see the unreleased style on her arm in NYC sometime soon.)

See Lawrence's menswear coat on the Dior Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While it's been a minute, the Spring 2026 Couture show wasn't the first time Lawrence wore denim in Dior's front row. The Oscar winner attended Maria Grazia Chiuri's Spring 2017 ready-to-wear show in cuffed capri jeans, alongside a semi-sheer black tank. A monogrammed peekaboo bra complemented her Dior J'Adore slingback stilettos.

Maria Grazia Chiuri welcomed J.Law to the Spring 2017 show in a sheer tank top and capri jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Haute Couture Week is the one place—besides the Met Gala—where celebrities are free to unleash their wild side, all in the the name of fashion. No look is too bold, not even Teyana Taylor's naked skirt set and "heist jewels" at Schiaparelli's show earlier Monday morning. While Lawrence's look was unexpected relative to other guests, it was completely on-brand for her.

In fact, she regularly wears the same base layers on NYC's street style scene, minus the shearling-trimmed coat. Lawrence looked almost identical in a white tank top and La Ligne jeans on a summer 2024 walk—though this indigo blue pair boasted sailor buttons atop each hip. Her mustard-colored Loewe Mini Flamenco Bag—fittingly designed during Anderson's tenure—boosted her basics to four-figure status.

Back in 2024, Lawrence stayed loyal to the tank top and jeans combination, minus Dior's emblem. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jonathan Anderson's Dior is effortless in all the ways Lawrence's aesthetic is, too. Both creatives make jeans, tanks, and average outerwear feel surprisingly daring, whether it's through opposing silhouettes or shades. Luckily for fans, this match made in fashion heaven is only beginning.