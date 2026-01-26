Rihanna Applauds Jonathan Anderson's Haute Couture Debut in All-Black Dior

On Haute Couture Week Eve, paparazzi spotted Rihanna outside the Four Seasons Paris with a Lady Dior bag in tow. Fashion editors hoped this was her way of confirming her RSVP to Jonathan Anderson's debut haute couture show the following morning. (She's the face of the brand's J'Adore fragrance.) Our manifestation worked: After Jennifer Lawrence, Greta Lee, and Anya Taylor-Joy arrived at the Musée Rodin on January 26, Rihanna snuck into the venue waring all-black attire to see the Spring 2026 collection walk down the runway.

Stylist Jahleel Weaver proved "the coat is the outfit" theory in an oversize double-breasted coat with satin-lined lapels (her way of Rihanna-ifying the collection's exaggerated proportions). Underneath, Rihanna wore a tulle bow-tied blouse and maxi skirt; a closer look revealed the fabric was covered in polka dots.

Rihanna arrived at Jonathan Anderson's Dior Haute Couture Week show wearing all-black Dior. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Turns out this was a bit of an Easter egg for Anderson's debut haute couture collection: The material of Rihanna's ensemble resembled that of Look 46, a long-sleeve mini with a shapely skirt. (In an interview with Business of Fashion,the designer teased that he "found all these amazing 18th century veils and had them reproduced. Then [I] layered them on top [of the mesh netting] so you become a puffball.")

What do you think? Did RiRi wear the same fabric in Look 46? (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

In lieu of the model's floral bouquet earrings, Rihanna opted for diamond drop earrings and statement sunglasses. Stilettos from Amina Muaddi just barely peeked out beneath her skirt's tulle hem. The Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer is her go-to, especially for Dior shows: She's worn the brand's shoes to four runways since 2022.

Appreciate her necktie's sheer bow up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna was absent from Anderson's Spring 2026 womenswear show in October. (She gave birth to daughter Rocki Irish Mayers in September.) She did, however, attend his first-ever runway as creative director of the brand, for Dior Homme, last June. Arm-in-arm with A$AP Rocky, the soon-to-be girl mom arrived in an embroidered robe and a mint green vest on top of a white, baby bump-hugging button-down. Clearly, she's drawn to Anderson's more layered looks—and, lucky for her, the Spring 2026 Haute Couture show collection is chock full of them.

