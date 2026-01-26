Rihanna Applauds Jonathan Anderson's Haute Couture Debut in All-Black Dior
She returned to his FROW seven months after his first show for the brand.
On Haute Couture Week Eve, paparazzi spotted Rihanna outside the Four Seasons Paris with a Lady Dior bag in tow. Fashion editors hoped this was her way of confirming her RSVP to Jonathan Anderson's debut haute couture show the following morning. (She's the face of the brand's J'Adore fragrance.) Our manifestation worked: After Jennifer Lawrence, Greta Lee, and Anya Taylor-Joy arrived at the Musée Rodin on January 26, Rihanna snuck into the venue waring all-black attire to see the Spring 2026 collection walk down the runway.
Stylist Jahleel Weaver proved "the coat is the outfit" theory in an oversize double-breasted coat with satin-lined lapels (her way of Rihanna-ifying the collection's exaggerated proportions). Underneath, Rihanna wore a tulle bow-tied blouse and maxi skirt; a closer look revealed the fabric was covered in polka dots.
Turns out this was a bit of an Easter egg for Anderson's debut haute couture collection: The material of Rihanna's ensemble resembled that of Look 46, a long-sleeve mini with a shapely skirt. (In an interview with Business of Fashion,the designer teased that he "found all these amazing 18th century veils and had them reproduced. Then [I] layered them on top [of the mesh netting] so you become a puffball.")
In lieu of the model's floral bouquet earrings, Rihanna opted for diamond drop earrings and statement sunglasses. Stilettos from Amina Muaddi just barely peeked out beneath her skirt's tulle hem. The Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer is her go-to, especially for Dior shows: She's worn the brand's shoes to four runways since 2022.
Rihanna was absent from Anderson's Spring 2026 womenswear show in October. (She gave birth to daughter Rocki Irish Mayers in September.) She did, however, attend his first-ever runway as creative director of the brand, for Dior Homme, last June. Arm-in-arm with A$AP Rocky, the soon-to-be girl mom arrived in an embroidered robe and a mint green vest on top of a white, baby bump-hugging button-down. Clearly, she's drawn to Anderson's more layered looks—and, lucky for her, the Spring 2026 Haute Couture show collection is chock full of them.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.