Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Were Married By an Unexpected Celebrity Friend

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married. The couple tied the knot at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, both wearing custom Christian Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson, and instead of choosing a religious figure to perform the ceremony, they turned to “Happy Gilmore” actor Adam Sandler.

Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed their surprising choice of officiant in a statement, writing, “Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”

Although Sandler seems like an unusual option, Kelce co-starred in Happy Gilmore 2 with the actor, with Sandler praising the NFL star as "a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell" in a 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

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"He’s like the guys I grew up with," Sandler said. "When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say."

Adam Sandler, pictured at the "Office Romance" premiere in May 2026, married Swift and Kelce on July 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A sign outside Madison Square Garden proclaims that Swift and Kelce have tied the knot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor and Travis embrace in one of the engagement photos the couple shared on Instagram. (Image credit: Taylor Swift)

Paine's statement also shared details of the couple's bridal looks, with the publicist writing, "The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."

For her wedding shoes, Taylor chose custom Christian Louboutin, and she accessorized with Cartier jewelry.

Signs outside Madison Square Garden announced the couple's happy news after the ceremony, displaying a message that read, "JUST&T MARRIED!" No photos of the wedding have been shared just yet, but if their engagement is any indication, fans will be treated to at least a few wedding snapshots soon enough.