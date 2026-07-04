Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Were Married By an Unexpected Celebrity Friend
The new Mr. and Mrs. Travis Kelce tied the knot in New York City style, turning to one of their friends to serve as officiant.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married. The couple tied the knot at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, both wearing custom Christian Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson, and instead of choosing a religious figure to perform the ceremony, they turned to “Happy Gilmore” actor Adam Sandler.
Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed their surprising choice of officiant in a statement, writing, “Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”
Although Sandler seems like an unusual option, Kelce co-starred in Happy Gilmore 2 with the actor, with Sandler praising the NFL star as "a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell" in a 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"He’s like the guys I grew up with," Sandler said. "When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say."
Paine's statement also shared details of the couple's bridal looks, with the publicist writing, "The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."
For her wedding shoes, Taylor chose custom Christian Louboutin, and she accessorized with Cartier jewelry.
Signs outside Madison Square Garden announced the couple's happy news after the ceremony, displaying a message that read, "JUST&T MARRIED!" No photos of the wedding have been shared just yet, but if their engagement is any indication, fans will be treated to at least a few wedding snapshots soon enough.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.