For awards season obsessives, the big night is finally here: The Oscars. A new group of Academy Award winners is on the way, but first, there's the 2025 Oscars red carpet to take in. And when it comes to nominee Timothée Chalamet, there were two major questions when it comes to his red carpet appearance. First, what would he wear? Second, who would he bring with him?

The answer to the first question a lemon meringue-colored suit by Givenchy. The answer to the second... well, he threw us for a loop.

Arriving on the red carpet, the 29-year-old actor was seen with his mother, Nicole Flender.

Prior to the event, Flender posted on Instagram that she was headed to the show. Alongside of a video showing off her Oscars look—a royal blue gown and a sparkly hair clip—she wrote, "Oscars bound."

As for girlfriend Kylie Jenner, she's there, too. After walking the carpet, Chalamet and Jenner were photographed sitting next to one another.

Nicole Flender and Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During this awards season, Chalamet has attended events with both his girlfriend and his mom. While Jenner was by Chalamet's side at the 2025 BAFTAs, Flender was there when he won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Lead Actor.

This is not the first time Flender has attended the Academy Awards with her son. In 2018, when Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Call Me By Your Name, his mother was by his side. Now, she's back to see if he'll win in that same category for A Complete Unknown.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's a winning night for Chalamet or he goes home as a nominee (it actually is an honor just to be nominated!), he's got quite the support system with him.