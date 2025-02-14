Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have no interest in coordinating couple outfits, and you know what? I love that for them. These two genuinely seem to revel in their odd couple status, and it's hard not to be won over by their "opposites attract" romcom plot.

Case in point: their charmingly disjointed looks for the Berlin premiere of A Complete Unknown on Valentine's Day. Jenner didn't walk the red carpet with her lanky actor boyfriend, but she did swoop in just before the theater lights dimmed to snag her seat beside him. It was probably an effort on the beauty mogul's part to keep the focus on Chalamet, whose portrayal of Bob Dylan in the film recently garnered him an Oscar nod.

But the Feb. 14 crowd couldn't help but gasp and cheer a little louder when the mother of two suddenly appeared in a backless black sequin bustier gown with a dramatic slit, styled by sisters Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist. She even doubled down on the Hollywood glamour with strappy black heels, a black clutch, and a slick brunette bun.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sit together in clashing outfits at the Berlin premiere of A Complete Unknown. (Image credit: Twitter/@21metgala)

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the premiere of 'A Complete Unknown' in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/RXRdnsOkBKFebruary 14, 2025

As Jenner nestled into her chair next to Chalamet—who selected a pastel pink Chrome Hearts sweatsuit, matching pink boots, and a diamond choker necklace for his big night—the contrast between their respective outfits couldn't have been more stark. But in a sense, they were simply upholding Valentine's Day's most important tradition: the over-dressed girlfriend/under-dressed boyfriend dynamic.

Honestly, it's so important to reserve at least one day per year for unabashed stunting on your admiring partner. I suppose that's what makes a love like Jett and Campbell "Pookie" Puckett's marriage—and Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's budding relationship, too—so beautiful.

The only time this particular pair has somewhat followed the same dress code (that I've seen) is the 2025 Golden Globes. There, Jenner snuck in late once again in a vintage Versace gown, while Chalamet looked dapper in a suit.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner followed the same formal dress code at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hopefully, the happy could will lean into the bit and reprise the moment with similarly mismatched ensembles at the 2025 Oscars.