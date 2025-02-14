Kylie Jenner Out-Dresses Her Oscar-Nominated Valentine in a Backless Black Sequin Gown
Over-dressed girlfriend, under-dressed boyfriend—it's a Valentine's Day tradition.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have no interest in coordinating couple outfits, and you know what? I love that for them. These two genuinely seem to revel in their odd couple status, and it's hard not to be won over by their "opposites attract" romcom plot.
Case in point: their charmingly disjointed looks for the Berlin premiere of A Complete Unknown on Valentine's Day. Jenner didn't walk the red carpet with her lanky actor boyfriend, but she did swoop in just before the theater lights dimmed to snag her seat beside him. It was probably an effort on the beauty mogul's part to keep the focus on Chalamet, whose portrayal of Bob Dylan in the film recently garnered him an Oscar nod.
But the Feb. 14 crowd couldn't help but gasp and cheer a little louder when the mother of two suddenly appeared in a backless black sequin bustier gown with a dramatic slit, styled by sisters Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist. She even doubled down on the Hollywood glamour with strappy black heels, a black clutch, and a slick brunette bun.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the premiere of 'A Complete Unknown' in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/RXRdnsOkBKFebruary 14, 2025
As Jenner nestled into her chair next to Chalamet—who selected a pastel pink Chrome Hearts sweatsuit, matching pink boots, and a diamond choker necklace for his big night—the contrast between their respective outfits couldn't have been more stark. But in a sense, they were simply upholding Valentine's Day's most important tradition: the over-dressed girlfriend/under-dressed boyfriend dynamic.
Honestly, it's so important to reserve at least one day per year for unabashed stunting on your admiring partner. I suppose that's what makes a love like Jett and Campbell "Pookie" Puckett's marriage—and Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's budding relationship, too—so beautiful.
The only time this particular pair has somewhat followed the same dress code (that I've seen) is the 2025 Golden Globes. There, Jenner snuck in late once again in a vintage Versace gown, while Chalamet looked dapper in a suit.
Hopefully, the happy could will lean into the bit and reprise the moment with similarly mismatched ensembles at the 2025 Oscars.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
