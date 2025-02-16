Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are officially the worst sneaky link in history. Throughout the 2025 award show season, Jenner has routinely skipped red carpets in order to support her man without stealing the spotlight—first at the Golden Globes, then the Berlin premiere of A Complete Unknown.

Even so, as one of the most famous celebrities in the world, it's virtually impossible for Jenner to truly go incognito. The cameras always find her, rendering any attempts at anonymity futile.

The same was true at the 2025 British Academy Film Awards in London on Feb. 16, which saw Jenner and Chalamet hand-in-hand, in matching black ensembles. Though the makeup mogul opted out of the step-and-repeat, yet again, her outfit warranted media attention. She wore a low-cut (and backless) LBD with a spaghetti strap halter neck, which was embellished with oversized noir sequins.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the BAFTAs on Feb. 16 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Styled by Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, Jenner's look featured minimal accessories (by billionaire standards). She wore only diamond rings and a few glamorous studs, which matched her glitzy sandals perfectly.

Jenner wore a backless sequin gown that coordinated with her boyfriend's black suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two were perfectly in sync, with Chalamet also dressed in all-black, with diamond details. Breaking his kooky method dressing streak, the actor chose a two-piece, double-breasted suit from Bottega Veneta, which he layered over a simple T-shirt.

Chalamet wore a dapper Bottega Veneta suit on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He added a single element of whimsy, via a double-strand diamond necklace fitted with a pavé panther. The Panthère de Cartier creation costs nearly a quarter of a million dollars, ringing in at $246,000 (plus tax).

He wore a Panthère de Cartier necklace that costs $246,000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With jewelry like that, even Kylie Jenner couldn't have upstaged him.

