Kylie Jenner Secretly Attends the 2025 BAFTAs With Timothée Chalamet in a Backless Black Gown
She skipped the carpet, but still made headlines.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are officially the worst sneaky link in history. Throughout the 2025 award show season, Jenner has routinely skipped red carpets in order to support her man without stealing the spotlight—first at the Golden Globes, then the Berlin premiere of A Complete Unknown.
Even so, as one of the most famous celebrities in the world, it's virtually impossible for Jenner to truly go incognito. The cameras always find her, rendering any attempts at anonymity futile.
The same was true at the 2025 British Academy Film Awards in London on Feb. 16, which saw Jenner and Chalamet hand-in-hand, in matching black ensembles. Though the makeup mogul opted out of the step-and-repeat, yet again, her outfit warranted media attention. She wore a low-cut (and backless) LBD with a spaghetti strap halter neck, which was embellished with oversized noir sequins.
Styled by Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, Jenner's look featured minimal accessories (by billionaire standards). She wore only diamond rings and a few glamorous studs, which matched her glitzy sandals perfectly.
The two were perfectly in sync, with Chalamet also dressed in all-black, with diamond details. Breaking his kooky method dressing streak, the actor chose a two-piece, double-breasted suit from Bottega Veneta, which he layered over a simple T-shirt.
He added a single element of whimsy, via a double-strand diamond necklace fitted with a pavé panther. The Panthère de Cartier creation costs nearly a quarter of a million dollars, ringing in at $246,000 (plus tax).
With jewelry like that, even Kylie Jenner couldn't have upstaged him.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
