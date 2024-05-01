Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated 36 blissful years of marriage on Tuesday, April 30, and they both seem as happy as the day they met.

Hanks posted a gorgeous vacation selfie on Instagram to mark the occasion, captioning it, "1988? April 30th? Big Doings. The Wilson & Hanks couple became Wife & Husband. 36 years! Nothing but Love since… Hanx." The actor disabled the comments.

A post shared by Tom Hanks A photo posted by tomhanks on

Meanwhile, Wilson posted a beautiful gallery of the two of them looking totally in love with the caption, "36th anniversary! April 30,1988. 'Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.' – Robert Browning"

The couple's famous friends totally approved this message, with Octavia Spencer commenting, "Happy anniversary. May we all find this kind of love!!!!!"

Kristin Chenoweth proclaimed them, "The best couple ever."

Michelle Pfeiffer said, "Happy anniversary you two love birds!"

Other sweet messages of love poured in from Orlando Bloom, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Kenan Thompson, Josh Groban, Ali Wentworth, and many, many more.

A post shared by Rita Wilson A photo posted by ritawilson on

Hanks and Wilson first met in 1981, while the Forrest Gump actor was still married to ex-wife Samantha Lewes, with whom he shares children Colin, 46, and Elizabeth, 41.

They began their relationship as friends and costars, and the romance blossomed when they filmed 1985 movie Volunteers.

They tied the knot in 1988, and later welcomed son Chester "Chet," 33, and son Truman, 28, per People.

Over the years, the actors have sweetly celebrated each other and the love they share for the world to see. For example, Wilson marked Hanks' 65th birthday on Instagram with a picture of him cycling and the caption, "Riding into 65 better than ever! Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Xox"

Sweetest.