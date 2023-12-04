Tom Hanks Says He "Worked for Cher" as a Bellhop in the 1970s

Tom Hanks, Cher, Julia Roberts and Timothée Chalamet made up the A-list (more like A+ list...) guests of Britain's The Graham Norton Show last Friday.
While these stars may seem somewhat disparate, Hanks shared an incredible link he has to Cher from before he was an über-famous Oscar winner.
"I have worked for Cher. I was a bellman at the Oakland Hilton Hotel," he said moments after all four guests sat down.
"No!" exclaimed Cher in response.
"You were with one of your rock 'n' roll husbands, and we had your bag," Hanks recalled. "And the word came down that, 'Hey, run this up to Cher's room,' so I did. I knocked on the door and opened and I put it down and you came out and said, 'Yeah, that's it! Thanks, kid!' And that was it. So I have worked for Cher. It was '75? '76?"
Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975, then to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. Allman is probably the "rock 'n' roll husband" who was with her during this stay at the Oakland Hilton.
Elsewhere, though Roberts admitted to sweating from the nerves of being sat next to Cher during the talk show, the two women posed for a sweet backstage photo together with Hanks, showing that they clearly were able to connect beyond the Pretty Woman star being such a huge fan.
As for Chalamet, he was on the show to promote his new movie Wonka, a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory which is out this week in the U.K. and next in the U.S.
If you haven't yet, I highly recommend taking a peek at Chalamet's promo tour wardrobe, which is nothing short of fabulous.
You can watch the four stars' sweet conversation on Graham Norton below.
