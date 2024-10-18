Zendaya Admits She Wouldn't Take Tom Holland to a Dance Class Because He's "Too Good"

Zendaya wants to take boyfriend Tom Holland to a dance class, but also in a very real way, she really does not want to take boyfriend Tom Holland to a dance class.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the Challengers actress was asked who of her family and friends she would bring to: a hike, a dance class, and kayaking.

The star said she'd bring her niece or her mom on a hike, then originally said she'd bring Holland to a dance class, though she immediately caveated that statement.

"And then I'd say dance class? I would say I'd bring Tom with me, but he's too good," Zendaya said.

Asked to elaborate, she added, "He's too good, it would piss me off.

"I would want to take someone who could be equally as bad as me. You know who would be fun at it? Honestly, my little niece who's eight. I would like to take a dance class with her. That would be fun."

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, there are activities that Zendaya would pick Holland for. "Kayaking, I would choose Tom because I think that, if I can remember correctly, with the kayak, you have to be in sync with the person," she said. "And I think it would be hilarious because we are both very controlling and we both want to be in charge. So it would be funny to watch us be like, no, we're going to go this way. No, we're going to go that way. And I think it would be a good story after the fact."

Well, that's adorable.

Holland and Zendaya have portrayed Peter Parker and MJ in the newest Spider-Man film series since 2016, and first sparked dating rumors shortly after that, circa 2017, per Harper's Bazaar, though they denied being an item at the time.

We didn't get "confirmation" that the actors were dating until they were pictured kissing in 2021. The first time they appeared to openly admit they were together was when Holland wished Zendaya a happy birthday on Instagram in September 2021 with a sweet photo and the caption, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx"

Ever since, the lovebirds have been nothing but incredibly wholesome on every sighting and in every interview.