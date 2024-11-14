Zendaya Says Working With Tom Holland Is "Second Nature"
Ughhh, these two!!!
Zendaya and Tom Holland are, and have always been, each other's biggest fan.
In a conversation with Vanity Fair for the magazine's 2025 Hollywood Issue, the Challengers actress was asked if it's weird for her working on films together, and she basically answered, "lol, no."
"Not really," she said. "It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him."
She further gushed, "He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."
Zendaya and Holland are the stars of the Spider-Man franchise, which currently counts three movies plus an upcoming sequel slated for 2026.
Even before the two had confirmed their romance, they were already gushing about each other's talent in interviews.
In a July 2021 interview, the actress said of herself and her Spider-Man castmates, "It's pretty special to have grown up all together."
In January 2024, Holland revealed that he and his famous girlfriend sometimes rewatch the first installment in the franchise together for nostalgia's sake.
"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he told Extra (via People).
"I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."
And in February, Zendaya told BuzzFeed about why she loves Holland so much. "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I personally—worked for me—is Mr. Tom Holland." Dawww!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
