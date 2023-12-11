Tony Romo Accidentally Called Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's "Wife" During Latest Chiefs Game Broadcast

Tony Romo made a slight gaffe during the latest Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium this past Sunday.

As he spotted our fave NFL super fan Miss Taylor Alison Swift, who had shown up once again to support her partner Travis Kelce, Romo got a tad confused about her marital status.

"As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," the football commentator told the audience (via Us Weekly).

Quickly realizing his mistake, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback laughed and said, "I’m sorry, girlfriend."

Romo's colleague Jim Nantz answered, "Not yet," before adding moments later, "You don’t know something we don’t know, do you?"

But no, Romo does not know anything Swifties don't (Swifties know everything...): Swift and Kelce have been happily dating for several months now, but we shouldn't hold our breath for wedding bells just yet—with Swift still representing the "G" in WAGs as it stands.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the meantime, the singer is taking her role as supportive girlfriend very seriously, showing up to almost every single one of Kelce's games with the Chiefs as long as she's not touring. (In that case, the Chiefs tight end has been known to return the favor by attending her Eras Tour.)

At Sunday's game, Swift showed up in a super cute vintage Chiefs sweater, which she grabbed from vintage sportswear retailer Westside Storey. She was seen clapping, grinning and looking anxious as her boyfriend's team ended up losing by just three points. She sat with her man's mom Donna Kelce on the day.

Afterwards, the NFL pro and popstar were spotted leaving the stadium hand in hand, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.