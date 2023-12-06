Taylor Swift Sports Tweed on Tweed In Second Stella McCartney Look of the Week

Taylor Swift is the woman of the moment—or person of the moment, we should say, as she is, in fact, the TIME Person of the Year. In addition to a banner year professionally and personally, Swift has kept it stylish throughout, including last night, grabbing dinner at Paros Tribeca with Jack Antonoff in tweed on tweed.
The all-tweed coordinated set was by Stella McCartney—a wool-blend tweed plaid belted trench coat and miniskirt, People reports. The set is threaded with basically every color under the sun (orange, blue, brown, yellow, white, green, and black) and features a matching belt; underneath the trench, Swift wore a V-neck cable knitted black sweater. Swift completed the look with black sweep-patterned tights from Sheertex, black pointed-toe pumps, a burgundy crossbody purse, a pair of diamond earrings, a diamond evil eye necklace—and, of course, her signature red lip.
Swift’s dinner in New York City is her second Stella McCartney look of the week. While in Wisconsin for boyfriend Travis Kelce’s game against the Green Bay Packers (Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs), Swift wore a red coat by the designer, paired with a black turtleneck, pleated skirt, and Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots.
A source speaking to People said the couple isn’t letting the persistent hoopla surrounding their relationship impact how they’re growing together: “Their relationship is about the two of them, and he sees Taylor for who she is, and vice versa,” they said.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
