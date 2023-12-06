Taylor Swift Sports Tweed on Tweed In Second Stella McCartney Look of the Week

Taylor Swift is the woman of the moment—or person of the moment, we should say, as she is, in fact, the TIME Person of the Year. In addition to a banner year professionally and personally, Swift has kept it stylish throughout, including last night, grabbing dinner at Paros Tribeca with Jack Antonoff in tweed on tweed.

The all-tweed coordinated set was by Stella McCartney—a wool-blend tweed plaid belted trench coat and miniskirt, People reports. The set is threaded with basically every color under the sun (orange, blue, brown, yellow, white, green, and black) and features a matching belt; underneath the trench, Swift wore a V-neck cable knitted black sweater. Swift completed the look with black sweep-patterned tights from Sheertex, black pointed-toe pumps, a burgundy crossbody purse, a pair of diamond earrings, a diamond evil eye necklace—and, of course, her signature red lip.

Swift’s dinner in New York City is her second Stella McCartney look of the week. While in Wisconsin for boyfriend Travis Kelce’s game against the Green Bay Packers (Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs), Swift wore a red coat by the designer, paired with a black turtleneck, pleated skirt, and Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots.

A source speaking to People said the couple isn’t letting the persistent hoopla surrounding their relationship impact how they’re growing together: “Their relationship is about the two of them, and he sees Taylor for who she is, and vice versa,” they said.