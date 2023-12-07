Taylor Swift Fans Think She's Taking Stabs at Joe Alwyn in 'TIME' Interview

Taylor Swift just won the coveted accolade of TIME Person of the Year, and gave an in-depth interview to accompany the magazine cover.

In said interview, the typically mysterious/discreet superstar was somewhat uncharacteristically open, though obviously she still left some room for interpretation.

Anyway, there are a couple points in the interview when Swift made some comments that seemed fairly pointed at her ex Joe Alwyn, though of course she didn't mention him by name. Let me explain, and you can see what you think.

Commenting on "seeming more relaxed" when she's out in public these days, she said, "Over the years, I’ve learned I don’t have the time or bandwidth to get pressed about things that don’t matter. Yes, if I go out to dinner, there’s going to be a whole chaotic situation outside the restaurant. But I still want to go to dinner with my friends."

She then paused before adding, "Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years—I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago."

And how long did her relationship with Alwyn last, you ask? That's right: six years. So...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WITH THAT SAID, I would like to point out that Swift became a lot more private after her public fallout with Kanye West in 2016, and as far as we know, she didn't start going out with Alwyn until 2017. Still, the fact that she specifically called out the "six years" piece kind of points to the fact that she wanted to sort of call Alwyn out.

Commenting on this specific quote, one Twitter user said, "how often do you want to end joe alwyn in one week?

"taylor swift and jack antonoff : YES!!"

Elsewhere, Swift appeared to compare her relationship with Alwyn (discreet, private) unfavorably to her new relationship with Travis Kelce (public, loud).

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she said of going to see Kelce play football, and him attending the Eras Tour. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

Though we don't know exactly why Swift and Alwyn broke up, there were many whispers that the actor wasn't the most supportive of the singer's career, with one source saying, "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public."

Swift further praised Kelce throughout the interview, for example saying of the first time the athlete admitted to trying to give her his number, "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell."

Commenting on this, one fan said, "no one:

"no one at all:

"taylor swift: travis kelce my beloved. travis kelce metal. travis kelce adorable. travis kelce good football. did u write that down

"oh also. f*** my ex joe alwyn, all the time i wasted with him, and his b*tch a** country"

Yikesss.