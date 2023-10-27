Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Says It's a "Rough Time" for Him and Taylor Swift to Start a Relationship, But They're Totally Making It Work

Travis Kelce's dad Ed is probably the biggest fan of his son's relationship with Taylor Swift—and that's saying something, considering how invested Swifties are.
In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the proud NFL dad pointed out that it's technically a really tough time for both Travis and Swift to be embarking on a new relationship, but that they're somehow making it work beyond expectations.
"I think they are two very, very driven professional individuals," Ed said.
"I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key. This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship.
"She's in the middle of this ginormous tour, he's knee deep [in the NFL season]. At least he takes his just as serious as she takes hers as far as commitment to their craft."
Ed continued, "I think she's very committed to that. And I think Travis supports that. And I think she realizes how committed Travis is to sleep, 10 hours a day, when your body is going through this kind of thing. So I think they're both very supportive."
Elsewhere in the interview, Ed called Swift "very genuine" and "so grounded," echoing comments he made earlier this week about the singer not getting "the diva memo" while watching one of Travis' games with the Chiefs.
"We’re sitting in the suite. She gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something, and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites, everybody gets stuff, and you empty it down wherever you can," Ed told People.
"And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot."
Travis' mom Donna Kelce also seemingly approves of her son's new girlfriend, so it's good news all around for the fledgling lovebirds.
