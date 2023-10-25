Travis Kelce "Will Square Up to Anything and Anyone" for Taylor Swift, Expert Claims

Travis Kelce may be Taylor Swift's boyfriend, but he's also her makeshift bodyguard.
This, according to one body language expert, was totally evident a couple weekends ago, when the popstar and Chiefs tight end were spotted on two date nights in a row in New York City.
The first date came after their respective cameos on Saturday Night Live, and the second was a more private dinner date on the Sunday. On both nights, the lovebirds were spotted sweetly holding hands—but Inbaal Honigman says this wasn't "regular hand-holding," as she puts it in an interview with the Mirror.
"This is a subtle way for him to show that he's ready to defend her, and he's keeping her secure behind him," she explained, looking at a photo from the Saturday night.
"Walking ahead is the athlete's way of letting his hitmaker girlfriend know that he'll square up to anything and anyone for her," Honigman said, and OMG, I can't handle this.
"As he leads her forward, we see him lower his head so that his ear is near her mouth. This shows that he's making an effort to listen to her and not miss a word. He's paying full attention to his lady," the expert continued. Honestly, what a perfectly behaved man.
Also, Honigman noted that the Midnights singer totally trusts her new beau, as evidenced by her lowered gaze. "If she had been tense or nervous at all, she would be looking straight ahead, minding her step, but she's confident that he's leading her safely and carefully," the expert said.
Aside from just these photos, Marie Claire has already reported that Kelce asked Swift's actual security guard to step aside that night, because he could basically handle things. Commenting on this later on his podcast with brother Jason Kelce, he said, "I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense of like, I’m a man in the situation, I’m like protective, yeah, for sure."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jessica Biel Thinks Justin Timberlake "Deserves to Live in Peace" Amid Britney Spears' Shock Revelations
The actress sees both sides.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Says It's a "Rough Time" for Him and Taylor Swift to Start a Relationship, But They're Totally Making It Work
They're both extra busy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Russell Wilson Rented Out a Waffle House for Ciara's Birthday
And the husband of the year award goes to...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Says It's a "Rough Time" for Him and Taylor Swift to Start a Relationship, But They're Totally Making It Work
They're both extra busy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason Admits He’s Got “Alarms” Going Off About Travis’ Relationship with Taylor Swift
“It’s certainly been weird.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Travis Kelce’s Dad Ed Shares That Taylor Swift Picks Up Trash in Their Gameday Suite Just Like Everybody Else
“And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off,” Ed said.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Was Pictured Kissing Travis Kelce on the Cheek After the Latest Chiefs Game
It's the first time we've seen her initiate PDA.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Wore Travis Kelce's Number 87 on a Bracelet at the Latest Chiefs Game
87 + 13 = 100.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Is Reportedly Planning to Visit Taylor Swift When She Starts the Eras International Tour
IT'S A LOVE STORY BABY JUST SAY YES
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Splurged on a $6 Million Home for More Privacy Amid Taylor Swift Romance
Hey big spender!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce "Supports Taylor Swift's Independence and Success" While Making Her "Feel Safe and Protected," Source Says
Swift's relationship with Joe Alwyn reportedly ended because she was too famous.
By Iris Goldsztajn