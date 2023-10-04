Travis Kelce Didn’t Mean to Shift the World’s Gaze onto His Relationship, But He “Can’t Be Mad” at It, Either, He Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As he tells it, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn’t mean to divert the entire world’s attention to his love life: “I had no idea [his and Taylor Swift’s burgeoning relationship would cause such a frenzy],” he said on the “Chasin’ It with Chase Daniels and Trey Wingo” podcast. “But I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out, either.”
Flashback to July—Kelce attends Swift’s Eras tour stop in Kansas City and tries to give her his number. It doesn’t work. He is, in his words, “butthurt” about it, and tells the world so. At some point—maybe thanks to Erin Andrews?—Swift changes her tune and gives Kelce a chance. Then, September 24, and her arrival at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce play. The rest, as they say, is history.
While the relationship is still in its infancy, there’s obviously very much something going on between the two. A source told Us Weekly that the pair talk “every day” and are enjoying getting to know each other. “Following her heart comes naturally to Taylor, and she doesn’t think about the consequences or the optics of [cheering him on],” a source told the outlet. (Swift attended not just the September 24 Chiefs home game, but also an away game last Sunday on the New York Jets’ home turf. The Chiefs head to Minnesota to play the Vikings this Sunday.) “She’s doing what she wants to do, and it’s a breath of fresh air all around.”
Now that she’s on a break from her highly successful Eras tour, “Taylor’s doing all the things she hasn’t had time for lately, like going out with her friends and staying out late,” a source told Us Weekly. And going to football games all over the country, apparently; the outlet reports that Swift is going to try to attend as many of Kelce’s games as she can before she heads back on tour. It’s quite a noticeable shift from the deep privacy surrounding her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn (with whom she split in April), but “Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.”
Amidst rumors that Swift and Kelce’s romance is a publicity stunt, multiple sources tell the outlet that on both sides, the feelings are real. “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” they said. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.” Kelce feels the same: “Travis is completely smitten,” they said.
A mega successful concert tour, ample time with girlfriends, a blossoming new love story—things certainly seem to be going Swift’s way. “Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back,” they said. “If something feels right—like it does with Travis—she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
