Why Kylie Kelce Didn’t Eat the Home-Cooked Meal Taylor Swift Made for Her During a Double Date with Travis and Jason Kelce

Can you imagine snubbing a home-cooked meal from Taylor Swift? Well, Kylie Kelce apparently did just that—although for the most understandable of reasons.

During an interview for a recent episode of Call Her Daddy, Kelce opened up about a double date she and her husband, Jason Kelce, had with her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, and his very famous girlfriend.

Swift seems to have played hostess for the low-key double-date night and apparently whipped up a home-cooked meal for the occasion (presumably with the aid of the Time Turner I can only assume she uses to accomplish her inhuman to-do lists). Don't ask Kelce if Swift is as good at cooking as she is at...well, seemingly everything else a person can do, because the WAG admits she didn't actually try the food.

This wasn't some act of passive aggression or commentary on Swift's cooking, however—Kelce was in the middle of her first trimester at the time and wasn't able to eat much of anything without risking feeling sick.

"I don't know that I really ate the meal," Kelce explained when host Alex Cooper if she'd ever had a chance to try Swift's cooking. "This is going to sound terrible...I didn't really eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant. It was one of those where like nothing would sit with me."

That doesn't sound terrible at all, actually. It sounds like a very reasonable and relatable thing about being a human who is actively growing another human inside their body.

Kylie and Jason Kelce have been married since 2018 and they have three daughters together—Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 23 months—and they're currently expecting their fourth child.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce together at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills in January 2024. (Image credit: Instagram / @aricjones)

Kelce also opened up on the episode about the first time she met Swift—at a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21, 2024—and the online speculation that she and the singer had been avoiding each other until then.

"People are deeply disturbed by this... There was like all of this stuff leading up to it about, 'Well, why haven't they met?' 'They're avoiding each other,'" she said of the buzz about her first hangout with Swift, which didn't happen until months after the singer started dating her brother-in-law. "I'm not avoiding anyone. I'm more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating."

Kelce pointed out that, among her very busy inner circle, not getting a chance to meet right away actually isn't uncommon.

"But it was funny to me because I kept saying to people, 'I didn't meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jason and I were dating,'" Kelce explained before joking that Swift's schedule—she was still on the Eras Tour at the time, after all—was also a factor. "And she's busy. It's just so silly to me that that's the storyline that's written."