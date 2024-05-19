Travis Kelse Reveals His Favorite Song on Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department"

Travis Kelce has finally let the world know which song on his girlfriend Taylor Swift's new album is his absolute favorite.

In an exclusive interview with People at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's second-annual Kelce Jam music fest, the three-time Super Bowl champ dished on his favorite track on The Tortured Poets Department.

"I might be a little biased to 'So High School,'" Kelce told the publication, referring to the song that is wildly considered to be about Swift's relationship with the NFL athlete.

In Swift's new song "So High School," she seems to allude to not just Kelce but also his father.

"I feel like laughing in the middle of practice / To that impression you did of your dad again,” Swift sings. “I’m hearing voices like a madman.”

Kelce has impersonated his now well-known dad, Ed, numerous time on his hit podcast New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce .

As Swift's boyfriend, Kelce had the privilege of hearing The Tortured Poets Department before most of us. Back in February, the future hall of fame tight end told reporters he had been lucky enough to listen to the album before it was released to the public.

“I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” Kelce said of the album during a press conference. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

Since the history-making album dropped, Kelce has been unapologetically supportive of Swift, and remains reportedly unfazed by his girlfriend singing about her past relationships.

"He knows how much this means to her and thinks she's extremely talented," a source told Entertainment Tonight . "Taylor and Travis admire each other's creative processes and work ethic. They cheer each other on, respect each other's opinions, and are open and communicative."

As Marie Claire previously reported, another source told The Daily Mail that Kelce "understands" that Swift's music, including the lyrics, "is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes."



“If it is about Joe (Alwyn), or anyone, even if it is about him in the future," the source told the publication at the time, "this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn’t pay any attention to be jealous.

“They have talked about the album and what the songs are all about,” the source added. “Joe or any of her exes is not of concern to him whatsoever.”