Travis Kelce Got Emotional Explaining How Taylor Swift and His Mom Are Alike

There's an old adage that says people often end up with partners who remind them of their parents and, in Travis Kelce's case, it looks like it might be proving true.

In a new interview for the cover story of the September issue of GQ, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about, among other things, his relationship with Taylor Swift. Kelce didn't seem shy about sharing rare details about his and Swift's relationship (including insight into how they fell in love), but one question about his love life did give him pause, apparently.

The emotional moment came when the interviewer reminded Kelce of an old interview in which he mentioned that, in a perfect world, he would want his eventual partner to share some of the qualities he admires most in his mom, Donna Kelce—and then asked if there were any similarities between Swift and the Kelce matriarch.

“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room,” Kelce answered. “Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building.”

Then, while "thinking of his mom’s determination and perseverance" Kelce got "a bit emotional" and "pause[d] briefly to collect himself," according to the according to the GQ profile.

“I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard," Kelce added after taking a moment for the emotions the question apparently stirred up for him.

During the interview, Kelce also revealed that he and Swift already support each other like family, too.

“I get to be the plus one,” he said of the way he and Swift support each other. “I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan. I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field…. I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows.”