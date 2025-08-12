Travis Kelce Shared Rare Details About His Relationship with Taylor Swift and How They Fell in Love

Even though they're one of the most famous couples in the world, Travis Kelce insists that he and Taylor Swift have a very normal relationship behind closed doors.

In a new interview for the September issue of GQ, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about his relationship with Swift (who announced her upcoming 12th studio album hours before Kelce's GQ interview was published online), sharing rare details about their love story.

“Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people,” Kelce said when asked how he and Swift, two decidedly Not Regular People, keep their romance going strong while juggling the busy schedules of a professional athlete and international pop star.

“When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love," he added" It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it’s as normal of…. It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically."

And, according to Kelce, that organic normalcy has been baked into the couple's relationship since the beginning, when the pair clicked instantly and, as Kelce put it, "just took the f*ck off."

“Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process," Kelce explained. "When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f*ck off.”

As much as Kelce emphasized how normal he and Swift are when they're together in private, the athlete also admitted that living decidedly-not-normal lives has also contributed to their bond. For Kelce and Swift, the things that make their lives so atypical were the things that were most relatable to each other.

“I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions," Kelce explained. "That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing."

Another way Kelce and Swift are in the same shoes, according to his GQ interview, is that they're each other's biggest fans.

“I get to be the plus one,” he said. “I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan. I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field…. I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows.”