Travis Kelce’s Family “Would Love to See" Him and Taylor Swift "Spend Their Lives Together"

It looks like the Kelce family is hoping that the engagement rumors swirling around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift turn out to be true.

According to a new report from Page Six, a source close to the Kelces says the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's family is ready for him to put a ring on it and lock things down with Swift permanently. The source says that the entire Kelce family "adores" the "I Can Do It With a Broke Heart" singer and that they think she's a “perfect fit for Travis.”

Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and his famous, former NFL player brother, Jason Kelce, are reportedly all very much in favor of Swift joining the family and “would love to see Taylor and Travis spend their lives together," according to the source.

It's not just how much the Kelces love interacting with Swift themselves that makes them hopeful that Travis will pop the question (although they clearly do love her as a person)—it's that they've never seen the tight end in a better relationship for him.

“They’ve never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before,” the source explained, adding that the Kelces “know Taylor isn’t using Travis for his fame and that she truly loves and cares about him for who he is" and that “they feel like Taylor has a heart of gold.”

Another item in the pro column of the Kelce family's collective "Should Travis Marry Taylor" pro/con list: They don't just love Taylor; they love the entire Swift family.

"[The Kelce] family gets along great with Taylor’s family too," the source said. "Their families blend seamlessly.”

Swift recently spent time with the Kelce family at the Super Bowl, where the Chiefs suffered a disappointing loss. The Kelces are already protective of their potential future-daughter-in-law, who was booed by Philadelphia fans at the game when she was shown on the Jumbotron, during what was already clearly a very stressful night for Swift.

“Travis’ family felt awful when Taylor was booed,” the source said of the incident. “They don’t think anybody deserves that.”