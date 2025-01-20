Taylor Swift Brought Her Whole Family and Travis Kelce's Parents Together at the Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Game

Well, it looks like the Swift and Kelce families are getting along nicely. Taylor Swift brought her family and her possible-future-in-laws together on Saturday at the AFC playoff game in Kansas City and, honestly, they looked like one big, happy family.

Ed Kelce, Donna Kelce, Scott Swift, Taylor Swift, and Andrea Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift invited her whole family—her mom, Andrea Swift, dad, Scott Swift, and younger brother, Austin Swift—to join her and Travis Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, in their private suite at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' Jan. 18 game against the Houston Texans.

Donna Kelce, Scott Swift, and Taylor Swift cheering on the Chiefs on Jan. 18, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swifts went all out showing their support for the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer's boyfriend and were all decked out head-to-toe in Chiefs' merch when they were seen arriving at the stadium—all except Taylor, that is, who was decked out in $16,500 worth of head-to-toe Chanel for the game.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is just the latest example of the Swifts and Kelces coming together as one big family unit. In November, Swift's parents reportedly hosted a joint family Thanksgiving dinner.

"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," a source told People at the time. "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."

The People source went on to add that Travis's older brother, Jason Kelce, "was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special."

The joint family appearance at the Chiefs game came amid increasing reports that Swift and Kelce's relationship is getting very serious—and speculation about an impending engagement for the two.

In December, a source close to the pair told the Daily Mail that the pair were planning to make Nashville their home base for the time being and that "falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted [Swift's] priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life."

"Ideally, she and Travis will live together in one home as they start a family," the source added, alluding to the couple's future plans for the relationship. "This is no different than any other couple with a family."