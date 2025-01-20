Taylor Swift Brought Her Whole Family and Travis Kelce's Parents Together at the Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Game
And they looked like one big, happy family.
Well, it looks like the Swift and Kelce families are getting along nicely. Taylor Swift brought her family and her possible-future-in-laws together on Saturday at the AFC playoff game in Kansas City and, honestly, they looked like one big, happy family.
Swift invited her whole family—her mom, Andrea Swift, dad, Scott Swift, and younger brother, Austin Swift—to join her and Travis Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, in their private suite at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' Jan. 18 game against the Houston Texans.
The Swifts went all out showing their support for the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer's boyfriend and were all decked out head-to-toe in Chiefs' merch when they were seen arriving at the stadium—all except Taylor, that is, who was decked out in $16,500 worth of head-to-toe Chanel for the game.
This is just the latest example of the Swifts and Kelces coming together as one big family unit. In November, Swift's parents reportedly hosted a joint family Thanksgiving dinner.
"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," a source told People at the time. "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."
The People source went on to add that Travis's older brother, Jason Kelce, "was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special."
The joint family appearance at the Chiefs game came amid increasing reports that Swift and Kelce's relationship is getting very serious—and speculation about an impending engagement for the two.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
In December, a source close to the pair told the Daily Mail that the pair were planning to make Nashville their home base for the time being and that "falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted [Swift's] priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life."
"Ideally, she and Travis will live together in one home as they start a family," the source added, alluding to the couple's future plans for the relationship. "This is no different than any other couple with a family."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Match in Anti-Après Ski Black Dresses for Dinner With Hailey Bieber in Aspen
Nothing will ever be more mob wife than Bieber's absolutely massive fur coat, though.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
30 Staples for Expensive-Looking Spring Outfits
The ultimate wardrobe refresh
By Emma Walsh Published
-
Rihanna Makes Her Recording Studio Comeback in a Fur Coat, Puma Sneakers, and Louis Vuitton Bag
Is new music finally on the way?
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Helps Him to Be the "Best Version" of Himself
"That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship," the NFL player said in a new interview.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce Says He's "Here to Support" Taylor Swift's Creativity and Happy to Be Her "Motivator"
"I'm here to see where it can go."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce Explained Why He Doesn’t Want a Fall Wedding on His 'New Heights' Podcast
The Kelce brothers both have very strong opinions about wedding planning.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Ex, Kayla Nicole, Teared Up While Describing Being Compared to Taylor Swift by Strangers Online
"It makes me question, just like my overall value as a as a person, as a partner," she said of being compared to Swift.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Shares Thoughts on NYC Trip With Taylor Swift, Says He "Didn't Do Anything" for New Year's Eve
“I love the big city."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Joe Alwyn Says He’s Moved On from His Relationship with Taylor Swift—And Other People Need to Do the Same
“We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life," the actor said of the 2023 split.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had a “Romantic” but Low-Key New Year's Eve
It was *much* more chill than how they celebrated last NYE.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Couldn't be Happier About This Star's Mom Becoming "a Full Swiftie"
All was revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of his 'New Heights' podcast.
By Kristin Contino Published