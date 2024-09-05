Travis Kelce Says He’s Happy to Be Taylor Swift’s Arm Candy

Travis Kelce, arguably the ultimate golden retriever boyfriend, says he has no problem being his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift's arm candy.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, in a newly released pre-recorded interview for CBS Mornings, the 3-time Super Bowl champ and Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted that he doesn't mind being known as Mr. Swift.

“It’s the life I chose, I guess,” Kelce said. “I have fun with it.”

The NFL star went on to say that he realized "it coms with the territory," especially since he doesn't want either his fame or his girlfriend's fame keep him from doing "fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships like this and endorsements."

Kelce has certainly thrived under the proverbial spotlight. Recently, Travis Kelce and his brother, recently retired NFL center Jason Kelce, signed a three-year, $100 million deal for their hit podcast, New Heights. Kelce is also the host of the upcoming gameshow Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, and landed his first major acting role in Ryan Murphy's new FX series, Grotesquerie.

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same CBS Mornings interview, Kelce also opened up about how his family is handling his newfound fame, which undeniably hit a new level after he started dating Swift.

"Everyone's loving it," he explained. "Mama Kelce is having so much fun. I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and Jason has always been a pro at it."

Kelce and Swift have seemed to also find a way to still enjoy each other, both in private and in the public eye, despite all eyes being on the couple. In a previous episode of Barstool Sports' Bussin' With The Boys podcast released in June, Kelce said that he's not going to "hide anything" when dating the pop star.

“You want to keep things private, but at the same time I’m not here to hide anything,” Kelce said at the time. “That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady. So it’s like, I’m proud of that.”

Travis Kelce #celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“So it’s not like I’m sitting here trying to juggle how to keep this under wraps,” he continued. “You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

In another honest moment during a previous New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce , Kelce admitted that he has no idea how he wound up dating the "Bad Blood" star.

“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how the f*** I did it," he said.