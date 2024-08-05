Zac Efron Assures Fans He's "Happy and Healthy" Following Short Hospitalization

Zac Efron has shared some great news following a short hospital stay last week.

The Baywatch actor posted a photo of himself on Instagram Stories on Sunday, in which he's wearing swim shorts and doing chest presses on a stability ball while on vacation.

He wrote, "Happy and healthy - thanks for the well wishes."

Zac Efron updates fans on his health following hospital stay. (Image credit: Courtesy of Zac Efron / Instagram)

News broke on Saturday that Efron had suffered a "minor swimming incident" in the evening of Friday, Aug. 2 while using a swimming pool in Ibiza, Spain. As reported by TMZ, he went to hospital as a precaution, but was okay by the time the story came out—having been released on Saturday morning.

According to the publication, Efron has been enjoying a super fun European summer, with sightings in party spots St. Tropez, France, and Mykonos, Greece, as well as Ibiza and Paris.

It's been a pretty busy few months for the star, with two of his movies coming out in 2024: Ricky Stanicky with John Cena, and Netflix' A Family Affair with Nicole Kidman and Joey King. He also starred in The Iron Claw late last year with Jeremy Allen White. He currently has two movies in pre-production.

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, Efron was saddened last year after his 17 Again costar Matthew Perry tragically died in October at the age of 54. Before he died, Perry had expressed that he'd love Efron to play him in a biopic, with the High School Musical alum saying he was "hugely honored" to hear that.