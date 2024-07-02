Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai Asks "Is My Baba Singing?" When She Hears a Song

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai is the center of her dad's world, and it sounds like she's also Malik's biggest fan.

According to a new interview with the One Direction alum in Harper's Bazaar India, the 3-year-old habitually asks, "is my baba singing?" when she hears a song—which is just about the cutest thing I've ever heard.

Malik also opened up about how little Khai has changed his life, including making him a more patient person.

"It goes by fast!" he said. "Being a father has only inspired me and made me a better human. My daughter is my whole life and has given me purpose."

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) A photo posted by on

Khai, who was born in September 2020, will turn 4 years old this year. The singer and supermodel have been co-parenting the little girl since they broke up circa October 2021, primarily raising her in rural Pennsylvania.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2023, Malik opened up about how his daughter has awakened the childlike part of him.

He told host Alex Cooper at the time, "I feel like I've rekindled my own childhood through her, like I feel like we get to a certain point in adult life where everything's kind of vague and gray and boring, and she's brought that color back for me for sure, yeah."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The proud dad explained that his little one is "funny" and "cheeky" but also "chilled" and a big reader.

Malik has been famously discreet about his life since he left One Direction in 2015, but according to Bazaar, he's "ready to be less elusive" these days. The singer has just released his latest album, titled Room Under the Stairs, and thanked his fans for following his creative process over the years. "My relationship with my fans is ever-changing for the better as is every relationship in my life. I’m growing and learning," he said. "I wouldn’t be where I am today without them."