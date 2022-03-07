Zendaya Got the Memo in Head-to-Toe Pink at the Valentino Show in Paris

Zendaya is quickly becoming unmatched in terms of stunning, perfect, jaw-dropping outfit choices.

If you think I'm being dramatic, let me remind you of the star's recent sartorial triumphs: her literal spiderweb dress at the premiere of Spider-Man, her cowly, sculptural gown at the premiere of Dune, and her oxblood separates at another screening of Dune. And those were just the tip of the iceberg.

I would say Zendaya stunned at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week, but "stunned" implies surprise, and I am anything but surprised about how good she looked.

The actress wore a head-to-toe Valentino 'fit in flashy pink/fuchsia, including a plunging blouse, tailored, high-waisted pants with appliqué flowers, a long coat, and dizzying platform shoes.

She wore a soft, pink-toned makeup look with dramatic black eyeliner (although not Julia Fox dramatic, obv).

Check her out casually hanging out with formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton:

And basking in the spring-like Parisian sun:

If you're wondering why Zendaya showed up matching the décor, it's because she's an ambassador for Valentino (TBT to when she wore this amazing vintage look from the label).

The brand posted a clip of Z in the look on Instagram, writing, "#ValentinoPinkPPCollection

"Pink is the color of love, community, energy and freedom.

"@zendaya gives us an exclusive look at the rose-colored, monochrome world of the Maison’s latest collection, revealed today in Paris."

Here's another gorgeous pic of Zendaya watching the show for the road. You're welcome!