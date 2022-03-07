Zendaya Got the Memo in Head-to-Toe Pink at the Valentino Show in Paris

MA'AM

Zendaya is seen outside Valentino, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 06, 2022 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Getty/Edward Berthelot)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Zendaya is quickly becoming unmatched in terms of stunning, perfect, jaw-dropping outfit choices.

If you think I'm being dramatic, let me remind you of the star's recent sartorial triumphs: her literal spiderweb dress at the premiere of Spider-Man, her cowly, sculptural gown at the premiere of Dune, and her oxblood separates at another screening of Dune. And those were just the tip of the iceberg.

I would say Zendaya stunned at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week, but "stunned" implies surprise, and I am anything but surprised about how good she looked.

The actress wore a head-to-toe Valentino 'fit in flashy pink/fuchsia, including a plunging blouse, tailored, high-waisted pants with appliqué flowers, a long coat, and dizzying platform shoes.

Editorial Images Valentino : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

(Image credit: Getty/Arnold Jerocki)

Editorial Images Valentino : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

(Image credit: Getty/Jacopo Raule)

She wore a soft, pink-toned makeup look with dramatic black eyeliner (although not Julia Fox dramatic, obv).

Editorial Images Valentino : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

(Image credit: Getty/Arnold Jerocki)

Check her out casually hanging out with formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton:

Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

(Image credit: Getty/Pascal Le Segretain)

And basking in the spring-like Parisian sun:

Editorial Images Valentino : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

(Image credit: Getty/Jacopo Raule)

If you're wondering why Zendaya showed up matching the décor, it's because she's an ambassador for Valentino (TBT to when she wore this amazing vintage look from the label).

The brand posted a clip of Z in the look on Instagram, writing, "#ValentinoPinkPPCollection

"Pink is the color of love, community, energy and freedom.

"@zendaya gives us an exclusive look at the rose-colored, monochrome world of the Maison’s latest collection, revealed today in Paris."

Here's another gorgeous pic of Zendaya watching the show for the road. You're welcome!

Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

(Image credit: Getty/Pascal Le Segretain)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.