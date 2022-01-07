Zendaya Looked So Fun in a Vintage Stripy Dress at the 'Euphoria' Season 2 Premiere

If nobody but Zendaya ever showed up to any red carpet event, I don't think anyone would be disappointed—that's how iconic every last one of her looks turns out to be, with a little help from stylist Law Roach.

Most recently, the actress showed up to the Euphoria season 2 photo-call in Los Angeles looking super fun (and, it goes without saying, stunning) in a vintage Valentino gown from the designer's spring/summer 1992 collection (via the Daily Mail).

The strapless, floor-length dress featured a scalloped neckline with wide black and white vertical stripes. It was fitted but flared out a little from the knee down, and looked custom-made for Zendaya.

(Image credit: Getty/Jeff Kravitz)

The actress wore her hair in a side-parted bun that showed off her diamond drop earrings and striking makeup look. She stunned in silver, shimmery eye-shadow, defined eyebrows, peachy blush and a nude, shiny lip.

Throughout the photo-call, Zendaya alternated expert-level poses with sweet, fun-filled pics with her co-stars—and it looks like she is truly super close with the likes of Colman Domingo and series creator Sam Levinson. Heartwarming stuff.

Euphoria season 2 premieres Jan. 9 on HBO Max, and you can also currently catch Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters now. She stars in the latter alongside Spider-Man Tom Holland, whom we're pretty sure she has been dating for several years.

The two only recently confirmed their relationship publicly, but they've been laying on the adorableness ever since. Exhibit A: their sweet, and I imagine somewhat tongue-in-cheek, campaign to nab Holland a cameo on Euphoria. Cute, cute, cute.