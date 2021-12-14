Zendaya Looked Stunning In a Spiderweb Dress at the Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere

We know, when has Zendaya ever not looked amazing? And yet—our jaws, they dropped when we saw photos of the actress on the red carpet at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" world premiere on Tuesday. Zendaya dressed on-theme for the superhero flick, wearing a slinky Valentino Haute Couture spiderweb dress accessorized with a high-glam Valentino mask. (Because they're superheroes, get it?)

On anyone but Zendaya's Mary-Jane specifically, such an on-the-nose look might have come across as cheesy—sorry Blake Lively at the "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" premiere. The delicate spiderweb pattern over a nude-colored gown, with a sky-high slit and open back, is giving barely-there, high-fashion Vampira. And while it is far from subtle, the look sacrifices nothing in terms of elegance.

No wonder Tom Holland (oh was he there, too?) literally had to stop in the middle of an interview to watch her grand entrance.

(Image credit: Getty)

After finally confirming their romance, Zendaya and Holland haven't been shy about putting on a little PDA. More specifically, Holland hasn't been shy about vocalizing his naked adoration for his gorgeous girlfriend on social media or on the red carpet. He often posts Zendaya red carpet looks on his Instagram, with captions like, "Naaa stop it," or sometimes just a heart emoji. There was also that sweet makeup chair mirror selfie on her birthday, which he captioned with, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx." We think he's trying to kill us?

We know that Holland, as the titular Spider-Man, is technically the star of the show. But it doesn't look like he minds being upstaged by "my MJ" one bit, so neither do we.

Zendaya finished her "Spider-Man" look with chic box braids, minimal jewelry, and a black-tipped French mani. We can only guess what she's going to pull out for her "Dune: Part Two" premiere.