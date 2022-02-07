Zendaya and Tom Holland Just Bought a $4 Million Home in London Together
Love this so much!!!
Everybody's fave celeb couple—adorable Spider-Man costars Zendaya and Tom Holland—are taking the next step in their relationship.
The actors have bought their first shared home close to where Holland was born, in South West London. While the British celeb was born in Kingston upon Thames, the couple's new property is located in nearby Richmond, an upmarket neighborhood where fellow famouses Mick Jagger and Angelina Jolie also own real estate, per the Mirror.
Zendaya and Holland's home reportedly set them back an impressive £3 million (approximately $4 million).
"They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together," a source revealed to the Mirror. "They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them." Cute cute CUTE!
Commenting on the building works they're getting done, the source added, "Tom has made it clear he wants hi-tech security all around the premises, starting with an 8ft steel security gate on the drive. He was also very specific about his man cave and the cinema room." No comment re: man cave.
"The plan is for them to move in after renovation is completed, probably late summer," the source continued.
"There is definitely a buzz in Richmond now Tom and Zendaya have set up home. It’s great to have them there," another source chimed in.
The couple first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man, and although dating rumors have followed them around basically ever since, they only began being more public about their relationship in recent months. It all started with Holland dedicating a sweet birthday post to his "MJ" on Instagram, and culminated with them both hanging out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
