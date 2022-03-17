Zoë Kravitz' Biggest Fans, Dad Lenny and Stepdad Jason Momoa, Congratulate Her on 'SNL' Appearance

Zoë Kravitz is so loved. No, not by you and me—although yes, that too—but by her sweet family, specifically dad Lenny and stepdad Jason Momoa.

After the Batman actress appeared on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Lenny posted a photo of himself kissing his beaming daughter's head and one of them (I think) holding hands on Instagram. He wrote, "To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly."

Momoa, who is married to Zoë's mom Lisa Bonet, chimed in, "so stoked for you. what a amazing moment. love u both"

I mean, how cute is that??

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) A photo posted by on

BTW, if you're curious which grandparents Lenny is referring to, he means his own parents. His dad Sy Kravitz was a film producer for NBC, while his mom Roxie Roker notably acted in The Jeffersons.

On SNL, Zoë Kravitz gave a cute monologue about Catwoman that was quickly interrupted by a whole host of "cat people."

As is tradition, she also appeared in a series of skits throughout the evening. She spoofed a very annoying (and possibly murderous?) maid of honor making a wedding speech, a teenager discovering her dad's old home movies, a contestant on game show "Word Crunch," and much, much more.

If you loved Zoë's dramatics in Little Big Lies and her acrobatics in The Batman, you'll be super impressed with how good she is at comedy, too. Can't wait to see what she does next.