FAQs

How Do I Get a Nike Discount? There are a couple of ways to go about getting a discount at Nike. One of the easiest and more time friendly options is to use a promo code on your order. Regular customers should consider signing up for a Nike Membership and subscribing to the official newsletter. This comes with perks like free shipping and exclusive offers that make subscribing worthwhile.

Does Nike Offer Free Shipping? Nike offers free shipping but only under certain conditions. Customers can get free ground shipping if they sign up for a Nike membership. Guest customers must pay $7 for ground shipping. You can always update your shipping for expedited delivery but this will incur an additional fee.

Does Nike Do Student Discounts? Nike does have a student discount program. Verified students are eligible for a 10% discount. Verification takes place using a third-party company called Unidays. Once verified, you can apply for a student discount at Nike. To learn more about Nike’s student discount program, check out the student discount page on the website.

Does Nike Have a Newsletter? Nike has a free newsletter that customers can subscribe to. This is a great way to stay informed of upcoming sales and sometimes get access to exclusive offers. To sign up for the Nike newsletter, visit the newsletter subscription page on the Nike website. Subscribers must be at least 16 years old to sign up.

How Often Does Nike Have Sales? Nike has sales off and on throughout the year. It’s not uncommon to find a sale at Nike during the holidays. The best way to keep an eye out for sales is to sign up for the newsletter. If you don’t want to wait, you can always check out the sales page on the website. This section is dedicated to all of the products currently available at a discounted rate.

Does Nike Offer Free Returns? Nike has a free return policy for Nike Members. Joining the Nike membership program is free and absolutely worth the effort when factoring in free shipping and returns. Customers have 60 days to submit return requests for orders placed at Nike.

Tips for Shopping at Nike

Nike isn’t the priciest retailer around but some of their new products can be a bit costly. If you’re looking for ways to save on your next purchase, you’re in luck as we have quite a few methods for getting a discount on your order at Nike. With these tips and tricks in mind, you’re guaranteed to find at least one way to lower the cost of your cart.

Take Advantage of Promo Codes - The fastest way to save on your purchase at Nike is to find a good promo code. These are coupons that can be found around online but the best place to find them is here on this page at Marie Claire. We update it regularly with the best codes as soon as we find them. Promo codes can be applied to your cart to provide discounts and sometimes other perks like free shipping.

Wait for a Sale - Nike is known to have sales now and then throughout the year. The best way to keep an eye out for them is to sign up for the newsletter. However, if you don’t want to wait for a sale you can always check out the sales page on the website. This page lists everything currently available at a discount.

Sign Up for the Newsletter - Regular customers should consider subscribing to the Nike newsletter. This keeps you up to date on the latest Nike news, upcoming sales, and sometimes includes opportunities for exclusive offers. The subscription is free and you can always cancel it at any time. To join, visit the newsletter subscription page on the Nike website.

Follow Nike on Social Media - Nike has multiple social media profiles across several platforms. Following Nike on social media is another great way to keep up with sales, deals, and sometimes exclusive offers. If you want to follow Nike on social media, visit the Nike website and scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and choose your favorite platform.

Get a Nike Membership - Nike has a special membership program that’s free to sign up for. Even if you’re not a regular customer, it can be well worth signing for the free shipping alone. Other membership perks include things like access to special sales and exclusive offers. To sign up for a Nike Member, visit the membership sign up page on the website.

How to Use Promo Codes at Nike

Customers can use promo codes at the Nike website. They work much like you’d expect from any other online retailer. Promo codes typically have terms and restrictions that determine what products you can use them with and a date range for their validity. Double check the promo code terms for your coupon before applying it to your purchase.

Add the product or products you want to purchase to your cart, referred to as a bag at the Nike website. Open the cart, or bag. On the right hand side, expand the "Do you have a Promo Code?" section. Enter the promo code into the field. Click "Apply". If the code is valid, it will be applied to your order. Complete the checkout as normal.

What We Recommend Buying From Nike

We’re huge fans of Nike here at Marie Claire and you don’t have to look hard to find our recommendations for Nike products either. It should come as no surprise that our go to recommendation for Nike is sneakers! Whether it’s making our list of best chunky sneakers or even dedicating an entire list to the best Nike sneakers you can find, Nike absolutely excels in the world of athletic shoes and we recognize that success.