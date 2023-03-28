FAQs

Can I get free shipping at Finish Line? Absolutely! When you spend at least $75 at Finish Line you are eligible for free shipping. It’s great to know that once you have filled your basket with your favorite items, you won’t need to pay additional costs.

Can I get a military discount at Finish Line? Yes, both present and retired military service people can enjoy a 20% discount at Finish Line. This offer is available in-store and is extended to military service families too.

Can I use multiple promo codes at Finish Line? Finish Line will not permit stacking promo codes. You may only use one promo code per order. Browse the Marie Claire promo codes available and select the one that offers maximum savings. Choose a street fashion look at bargain prices.

How can I track my order from Finish Line? When you place your order with Finish Line you will receive emails detailing the status of your order. However, you can log in to your account online or via the app and track when your order has been shipped too. It’s great to know when your fresh new sneakers will arrive!

Can I spread the cost of my purchase? Yes, Finish Line has partnered with both Klarna and Afterpay to help your budget your purchase. You will need to sign up with the partner you choose and once approved you can pay for your order in 4 installments.

Hints and tips

Become a Status Member - Regular shoppers will want to be status members. It’s free to join and the perks are awesome. When you sign up you get to choose a welcome gift, and you earn points with every purchase. It won’t be long until you can redeem points off future purchases at Finish Line. We love that you get a birthday gift, exclusive deals, and early access to sales too.

Download the App - If you love shopping on the go at any time the app is for you. The Finish Line app is perfect for tracking status member points, redeeming points, and getting access to special offers. It’s easy to share your favorite items with friends and you can even keep a wish list of your most wanted sneakers or accessories.

Get on the List - Join the emailing list at Finish Line and be the first to know about new product launches. Get to know about sales before they go live and access promotions. True Finish Line fans will love the regular emails on all the latest news from this fashion-forward band. Spotted some Nike Jordans or Crocs you like? Add a Marie Claire promo code and grab yourself some discount.

Shop the Sale - After a bargain? Head to the sale section of the Finish Line website and save up to 50% off top brands. Fashionistas can create looks from Converse, The North Face, and Reebok for less. These marked-down priced items won’t be around for long so snap them up when you see them.

Student Savings - Students can bag street look for less at Finish Line with a student discount. To access the discount, you will need to make an account with third-party Studnet Beans. Once registered you can shop to your heart's content knowing you’re getting a bargain! Why not pick up joggers for college or a new backpack for school?

How to use your Finish Line coupons